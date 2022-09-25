Patriots vs. Score Ravens: live updates, game stats, highlights, and week 3 showdown results

The Patriots and Ravens have half the football in the books at Gillette Stadium. With these two AFC clubs entering the locker room in the first half, Baltimore held onto a narrow 14-13 lead, thanks to two first-half defeats by Mark Andrews’ court finish. With Patriots safety Kyle Dugger inactive, Lamar Jackson routinely throws in Andrews’ direction and takes advantage of a mismatch at New England High School. Jackson also picked where he left off last week on the ground averaging over 10 yards per carry.

As for the Patriots, the defense had its moments, especially Dietrich Wise Jr., who already had three sacks a day. McJones has been instrumental in throwing a soccer ball and also has a quick touchdown on his tally so far as well.

Will New England go up in the opener or will the Ravens go 2-1 by blocking the Patriots? We’re about to find out. As this game continues to evolve, be sure to check out our live blog for Sunday’s game. Below you’ll find expert analysis and highlights of all the top plays.

