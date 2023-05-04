Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson has been accused of sexual battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (AP) — Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was jailed Wednesday on an aggravated sexual battery charge over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kansas, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released later on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a short virtual court session, the judge has scheduled the next online hearing for May 11.

Under the terms of the bond, Jackson Mahomes will not be allowed to discuss his case publicly.

Possible cause of the affidavit in the case was not immediately available. but The Kansas City Star reported Police previously confirmed that they were investigating a February 25 incident involving Jackson Mahomes at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

Jackson Mahomes’ attorney, Brendan Joseph Davis, said in a statement that the court barred him and his client from commenting. But he issued a statement in March, when the allegations first came to light, saying there was “strong evidence refuting the allegations of Jackson’s accuser,” The Star reported.

Aspen Vaughn, owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, told the newspaper in early March that Jackson Mahomes was a friend of his stepdaughter and frequented the restaurant, where her stepdaughter worked. She said he was there earlier the day they met and he was nice.

After returning to Aspens that night, Vaughn said, Jackson Mahomes grabbed her neck hard enough to leave a faint bruise while they were talking in her office about an incident in which he allegedly shoved a member of the wait staff.

She provided the star with a photo of a bruise on her neck and a video she said showed Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, describing the advances as unwelcome and shocking, noting that she thought he was drunk.

Aspen Vaughn did not immediately respond to a Facebook message, and the restaurant did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment on the charges.

The Chiefs declined to comment, saying it was a personal matter involving a player’s relative but not a member of the organization. Patrick Mahomes does not have a spokesperson and has not commented on the matter on Twitter.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Jim Salter of O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.