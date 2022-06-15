Patients interacted with Bieber’s diagnosis, sharing challenging symptoms

People with Ramsay Hunt syndrome react to Justin Bieber’s diagnosis.

The singer announced last week that half of his face had been temporarily paralyzed due to the syndrome.

They range from debilitating dizziness to long-term facial paralysis like Bieber’s.

loading Something is loading.

People with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare complication that follows a viral infection – react to the news that Justin Bieber I had to cancel a series of shows after going down the status.

The 28-year-old singer announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post Friday. Bieber showed that half of his face was paralyzed.

“You see, this eye doesn’t blink, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril won’t move. So there’s complete paralysis on this side of my face,” he said in the post.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Ramsay Hunt is a rare complication of the common virus that causes chickenpox and shinglesas reported by Gabe Landsverk of Insider.

Nicoya Riscorla, who has lived with the syndrome for 20 months, said the singer’s announcement led to tears in her eyes.

In an interview with Reuters“It’s our pleasure that it’s spreading awareness,” said Riscorla.

Riscorla, a 28-year-old mother of three who lives in the UK, said the condition has had a “huge impact” on her daily life.

Its symptoms include episodes of dizziness and lightheadedness. She said she can no longer drive or leave the house on her own. She told Reuters she should drink any liquid through a straw, even coffee.

“I went from being very, very independent, to taking care of my husband because I couldn’t do it myself,” she said.

Some symptoms of the condition can become permanent – but most improve with treatment. According to the Mayo Clinic.

After chickenpox, the virus can survive in the nerves and can be reactivated years after the initial infection has cleared, in situ.

The chickenpox vaccination, which is routinely given in childhood, can reduce the risk of infection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Don’t worry kids, we’re in this together,” TikTok star Calum Grafstock, who said he’s had the condition in the past weeks, said in a job.

Gravestock . said that after describing his symptoms to UK emergency services, including rashes on the face and neck and partial paralysis, an ambulance was sent to his home “just to make sure I wouldn’t have a stroke”.

Recipe He still has partial facial paralysis and hearing loss in one ear Shortly after the end of a week of his steroid treatment.

Michaela Pretorius developed this condition in November 2014. Australian ABC news anchor The one she felt for Bieber as she could imagine his ordeal.

For her, the symptoms haven’t completely gone away.

“I have permanent facial paralysis,” Pretorius said. “There is some movement in the right side of my face, like I can blink again, but it’s not the same,” she said.

According to her, no one in the patient support group has fully recovered, although many have improved.

The common treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome is antiviral medications and steroids. According to the NORD Rare Disease Patients Association. Most symptoms will improve with treatment, but in some cases, some can become permanent, NORD says.

Pepper said he hopes his symptoms will improve.

I will get better,” Bieber said in an Instagram post on Friday. “I do all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will be back to normal.”