Pat Sajak to Leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

Pat Sajak will end his four-decade career as host of The wheel of fortune After the 2023-24 season.

“Well, the time has come. I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be our last,” Sajak said in a statement Monday. “It has been an amazing journey, and I will have more to say in the coming months. thank you very much all. (If nothing else, this will keep clickbait sites busy!)”

The 76-year-old Sajak’s retirement from hosting — he will act as a consultant for the show for three years after leaving his role in front of the camera — will mark the end of an era for wheel of fortuneHe hosted the syndicated version of the game show since its inception in 1983, and also hosted the daytime version on NBC from 1981 to 1989. He and Vanna White are among the most consistent hosts of any television game show in the history of the medium.

As host of wheel of fortunesaid Susan Brett, executive vice president of game programming at Sony Pictures Television, which produces wheel of fortune. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have Pat as our host for all these years and look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout next season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years after hosting last year, so we are delighted that he remains close to wheel of fortune family.”

Sajak was a weatherman at KNBC in Los Angeles when wheel of fortune The creator offered him the job as host of the NBC daytime version of the game show in 1981. White joined him a year later, and in 1983, they became the faces of the evening set. wheel. The show remains one of the most popular on television, averaging over 9 million viewers per day on most weeks. Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and received a Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Danger! Host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys.

Sajak and White also host ABC Primetime Celebrity Wheel of Fortunewhich is set to start its fourth season in the fall.

There is no timeline yet for naming a new host.

bloomberg I first reported Sajik’s retirement.