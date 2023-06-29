Password Game is a perfect recreation of an online dystopia

Indie developer Neal Agarwal, better known as Neal.funThey make very small but also very good video games. his latest work, Password gameis the perfect example: it takes hell to come up with a password for an app or website account and somehow turn it into something as out of hell as possible.

It starts out like the worst part of all account creation: it asks you to create a password. Only the password you choose does not have enough capital letters. Then when that happens, there are not enough special characters. Then it’s not long enough. Then it’s very long. And the whole time he didn’t tell you any of this in the first place, I thought you would Known.

“Just let Google pick your password so why are you complaining about this in a blog about a little video game” Well sure but a lot of times Google saves it with wrong username attached or weird app URL doesn’t match company/site name and it hurts to even find On to the saved password again, and basically what I’m saying is I used to laugh at my parents for writing down all their internet passwords in a verbatim notebook but I can now see that maybe they had a point all along.

Anyway, sorry this game doesn’t have the Google/Saving drama, but it sure does cover the password generation process itself in more clear and succinct detail than this post turns out to manage, so if you have a few minutes to spare today – and it can be run in a browser so you can Do this even if you’re at work—You can check it out here.