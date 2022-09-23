Passenger accused of punching a flight attendant

The affidavit stated that Mr. Lu walked to the front of the plane, loitered near the first-class cabin and sat in an unoccupied row.

Another flight attendant, identified in the affidavit as SBG, approached Mr. Lee and asked him to return to his seat. The affidavit stated that Mr. Lu stood and clenched his fists as he took a “combat position”. When SBG went to the front of the aircraft to report the behavior to the pilot, Mr. Lu rushed toward him and punched him in the back of the head, the affidavit said.

video From one passenger, people are shown screaming as they see a man in an orange shirt decorated with flowers hitting a flight attendant.

One of the passengers shouted, “Oh my God.”

After hitting the SBG, Mr. Lu moved toward the rear of the plane, according to the affidavit. The affidavit then stated that “several passengers arrested Lu near the exit row.”

The Justice Department said Mr Lu was later transferred to a different class, with his hands and feet shackled. The flight attendants had to restrain him in his seat with seat belt extenders because he continued to unbuckle his seat belt, the affidavit states.

Curtis Blessing, a spokesman for American Airlines, said in a statement that Lu was greeted by law enforcement officers upon arrival in Los Angeles.