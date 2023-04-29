Parkinson’s disease battle is tough, you won’t live to 80 – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael J. Fox continues to share candid details about his decades-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The actor who will be the subject of the upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J Fox MovieTalk to Jane Polley for a CBS Sunday Morning The interview set to air on Sunday. Preview footage of the 61-year-old sitting shows the man Back to the future Najm describes the challenges he faced as a result of the disease.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s getting tough,” Fox said of living with Parkinson’s disease. “It’s getting harder. Every day it’s getting harder. But that’s how it is. I mean, who do I see in that?”

The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29, discussed undergoing spinal surgery to treat a benign tumor and explained that the procedure affected his functioning. He said that this led to his falling and sustaining several injuries, including fractures in the arms, hand, and facial bones.

Fox He said Falling “is a huge killer of Parkinson’s. Falling food, inhaling it, getting pneumonia – all these subtle ways you get it. You don’t die of Parkinson’s. You die of Parkinson’s. So I was thinking about her dying. I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.” “

Directed by director Davis Guggenheim Still, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and celebrates Fox’s life through interviews, photos, and archive footage. In his review of Hollywood ReporterIn Exclaim!, chief television critic Daniel Fienberg praised the feature’s “narrow focus and distinctive style” and wrote that it “delivers the essence of Fox’s energy and generational appeal”.

during a visit to THR The studio made it clear at Sundance in January that it did not want to place any restrictions on the footage that Guggenheim felt compelled to include. Fox said at the time, “It’s a movie about my life, and if we’re going to be real about it, let the directors get to it.”

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie Available May 12 on Apple TV+.