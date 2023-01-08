Paris Hilton denies “ridiculous” claims that she Photoshopped Britney Spears into a photo

Paris Hilton took to the comments section of her latest Instagram post on Saturday to deny the “ridiculous” allegations that she had spoofed Britney Spears in a photo.

The 41-year-old heiress — who recently treated her 21.4 million followers to a “sports thirst trap” — has been roasted on social media after fans accused her of including “AI Britney” in a set of photos.

The bizarre drama erupted when Hilton posed for a photo of Spears, 41, at a birthday party for their mutual friend Cady Hudson, 35.

Hilton’s slideshow included multiple photos of her and Hudson — who is a CAA agent — hanging out with a group of their famous friends.

But Spears stood out from the rest, and for all the wrong reasons.

One follower commented, “This is not Britney.”

“Is this Britney AI??” Another skeptical phishing. “Look at her fingers!!!” WTF Paris? You’re getting more and more shady to me and I’ve been loving you, dude.

And the skeptic’s comment continued: How dare you get involved in everything that’s going on with Bret? This will not end well for you! And if you delete my comment, it will solidify my thoughts about you.

The fiery accusation set off a string of controversial responses, fueling speculation surrounding the photo with more allegations of the Photoshop failure popping up all over Hilton’s comments section.

Old Friends: Paris was an old friend of the famous pop star

Frisky fan base: Britney’s huge and loyal fan base is known to be fiercely protective of the circus singer, and Hilton certainly got a little taste of their insatiable attention with her latest post

Although Hilton does not want dignity [the allegations] Refund”, eventually jumping to the epicenter of the controversy with an explanation.

In response to the comments section, the Stars Blind star blamed a photo app called Remini for the incident.

Paris wrote: “For everyone asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look blurry and sometimes Ai distorted the photos.

She added, “I didn’t even want to honor this with a refund.” “But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Unfortunate timing: Hilton’s allegations of a photo shoot come on the heels of Britney’s actor/fitness guru husband, Sam Asgari, 28, shooting down rumors that he ‘controls’ his wife’s social media

Little fires everywhere: The troubled star recently posted a new set of disturbing spam comments on Instagram, calling out her little sister Jamie Lynn, 31, after the younger Spears broke down on reality TV while describing the difficulties of being a sister to Britney.

Paris is a longtime friend of the famous pop star and was one of the few special guests who attended Britney’s intimate wedding in June last year.

The photo-op allegations came on the heels of Britney’s actor husband/fitness guru Sam Asghari, 28, who shot down rumors that he ‘controlled’ his wife’s social media.

Spears followed up on her sister’s slam by posting a new dance video that showed her twirling in a yellow crop top.

This dance video was devoid of flames, as Britney held a lighter under her tongue earlier this week.