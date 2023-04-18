Papuan Cannibals Hostage – Soldiers of a rescue mission mysteriously disappear

A major diplomatic scandal between New Zealand and Indonesia is caused by the fact that the latter government cannot release the pilot Philip Mehrtens, who fell into the hands of local Papuan rebels. The pilot was taken hostage by separatist rebels when he landed in West Papua in February, and his small plane was promptly set on fire by the not-so-credible terrorists. Since then, they’ve been dragged from hiding place to hiding place, the descendants of former cannibals with brainless machine guns and blood clots.

Despite New Zealand’s displeasure, the Southeast Asian country’s leadership is not idle, according to reports. According to CNN, the relevant military leaders have already sent a special unit to the area to rescue the hostages. True, according to rumours, it can be judged a complete defeat for the time being, as the fighters fighting for their freedom declared the entire team annihilated. However, the local government is currently investigating as they have only admitted the death of one of their soldiers. They are only willing to assume that others are missing, while it is almost certain that they lost against an enemy with complete local knowledge.

The Indonesian government claims to have full control of the area and thanks to their satellite tracking system, even the missing pilot’s location is almost known. The question is, what are they waiting for, risking the life of Philippe Mehrtens, who has been missing for two months? In addition, the separatists, who kidnapped the man and shot the soldiers, entered the conversation because, in addition to their freedom, they wanted justice for the previous massacre they had suffered.

There is no word yet on when the pilot will be released again.