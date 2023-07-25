Pan Gongsheng appointed Chairman of the Chinese Central Bank

For nearly eight years, Pan Gongsheng has overseen one of the largest money funds in the world: China’s $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. Now he will run the country’s central bank, and play a more powerful role in the Chinese economy.

Mr. Ban, a prominent economist, was appointed on Tuesday as governor of the central bank, the People’s Bank of China. He had already been appointed as the bank’s Communist Party secretary on July 1st. It will be the first time in five years that someone has held two big jobs, giving Mr. Ban huge political leverage over the financial system of the world’s second-largest economy.

It is set at a precise time for China. The country’s post-pandemic recovery is faltering, its banking system is bloated with bad loans to real estate developers and local governments, and its currency, the renminbi, is hovering near 15-year lows. years. These cross currents make foreign investors think twice before investing money in China and push domestic investors to take their investments out of the country.

Foreign currency reserves are effectively an emergency fund of the country which is used in times of financial stress. As the leader of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the Central Bank, Mr. Pan’s work to stabilize the renminbi after devaluation, aiming to boost exports and increase global use of the renminbi, backfired in August 2015.