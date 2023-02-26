Pamela Anderson, 55, is wearing a barely there dress and no makeup

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Pamela Anderson55, just posted a bunch of stunning, bare-faced photos on Instagram.

She showed off her toned abs while wearing a stunning barely-there dress with cutouts.

Anderson shared her thoughts on “getting older” and ditching makeup in the caption, and fans have inspired her.

between her book, Love, Pamelawhich debuts January 31 and its new Netflix documentary, Pamela is a love story Pamela Anderson It’s all been banned recently. The 55-year-old star recently took to Instagram to reveal more than just her toned abs, as she shared thoughts on aging and beauty in a new, bare-faced photoshoot that fans absolutely loved.

In the first shot, Anderson wore a delicate floor-length gown with a large slit from her hips to her stomach, showing off her toned stomach. The following photos focused on her radiant, makeup-free complexion as the star showed off her freckles.

Although she revealed it Favorite concealer and other beauty products of the past, these days she says she likes to go “without makeup.”

“I prefer to show my freckles… It’s fun getting old. It’s a relief. And at a certain age, we look younger and fresher without makeup.” “This is me — I’m happy with who I am. It’s a new world and I’m so grateful for all the love.”

Stars and fans alike were touched by Anderson’s raw beauty. Elizabeth Hurley She dropped a string of “❤️” emoji below the post while actress Mindy Sterling wrote, “Amazing freckles. Loved your documentary. Thanks [you] For your honesty and participation. “

One fan commented, “I’m a fan and thank you so much for growing old so beautifully and embracing it.” “Thanks for reminding you that it’s okay to age naturally. ❤️” Another added: “A true inspiration, your radiance is so pure and beautiful!”

This very candid post isn’t the first time Anderson has opened up about embracing the aging process. “I can’t wait to see myself old,” the actress previously said in an interview with Dax Shepherd. You don’t want to chase aging and go gray. “I want to let my hair go natural gray, wear my little straw hat, and don makeup… I mean, this is my relaxed state.”

In another recent interview on The Howard Stern ShowShe simply said “I’ll be fine” when it came to aging. “I mean, it’s me, I’m almost 56,” she continued. “I wouldn’t worry about it. We all want to look the best we can, but I’ve never felt so anxious about it.”

Whether she’s watching the big screens or sharing her thoughts with her fans, Anderson continues to be an inspiration to all of us. We applaud her for her vulnerability, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her!

