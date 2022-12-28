Pam Grier got a warning from her cheating partners: “Don’t worry about my gun. worry about my chainsaw”

at the age of seventy-three,Foxy BrownActress Pam Grier is very aware of her do’s and don’ts.

“I am an independent woman,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview.

The famous actress who lives on a ranch in Colorado says she knows what she wants from a man — and doesn’t tolerate cheating — a situation she considers inevitable.

“Guys will. I’ll say, as a matter of fact, here’s a box of condoms for the road. I’ll put it in your bags, so don’t give me anything back.” Site lust, call it the movie industry. I’ve seen them take off their rings in elevators when I step in. Do you think you are cool? “

“Do you think you’ll come home and I’ll take care of you? Please. Go and let your friend take care of you,” said Poldy. “Please don’t even try. Don’t even try to steal my credit card and go pay a friend with my credit card. That won’t even happen. Because I’m going to cut-up, mom—–. Don’t worry about my guns. Worry about my saw.”

Jarir, TCM Podcast HostThe Plot Thickens says she is always prepared for a situation.

“I’m always prepared for emergencies. Clothes, keys, and shoes at the door in case of an earthquake. A backpack with extra water. Wherever I go, I have a fire extinguisher in my truck, in case people throw a cigarette out the window. And a 20-inch chainsaw, oiled and ready to go. I’ve seen a tree fall.” On the road, the only way to get in. I stopped and saw all the truckers standing around, saying, “Dark, there’s a 10,000-pound tree on the road. what shall we do? Then I go out and see their faces. “Oh-oh-here comes Foxy Brown with her chainsaw!”

Her fearless attitude translated into how she dated.

“That’s why I say to the guys, ‘We’ll have timeshares dating. Look, I’m a timeshare guy: 3 months, 90 days, that’s all you get. I only date a timeshare guy 90 days a year. After that, it’s time.'” Ma said. is the season you want.

“I get dates at Home Depot and Lowes. I can name 10 tractor companies. I can drive a forklift. I’m not an idiot.”

Grier’s dating history includes the comedian Richard Pryor And also a basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.