Palo Alto Networks, Mosaic and more

Signs outside the Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, United States, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity company rose 6% during extended trading Tuesday after Palo Alto’s second-quarter earnings report. The company earned $1.74 per share excluding $1.32 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

field resources Range Resources jumped more than 5% in the wake of the company’s fourth-quarter results. The energy company earned 96 cents per share excluding items, on revenue of $1.57 billion. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected the company to earn 97 cents per share.

Virgo Galaxy – Shares of the space company gained more than 3% after Virgin Galactic reported a smaller-than-expected loss during the fourth quarter. The company lost 31 cents per share, compared with the 35 percent expectation of loss analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue, however, botched estimates. The company reported sales of $141 million, while Wall Street was expecting $300 million.

mosaic Mosaic’s shares fell more than 6% after the company’s latest earnings report. Mosaic reported earnings of $1.95 per share excluding items of $3.84 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected the company to generate $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.9 billion.