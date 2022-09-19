September 19, 2022

Palace publishes an invisible picture of the Queen smiling before the official funeral

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
shining with joy on camera Queen Elizabeth II She smiles in a photo recently released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her state funeral.

The photo was taken in May at Windsor Castle ahead of the platinum jubilee celebrations marking 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Ahead of Monday’s funeral service, King Charles III thanked members of the public for their support and messages of condolence since his mother’s death.

The new monarch said he and his wife Camilla, the Queen consort, were “immeably touched” by the general outpouring of love and affection seen during the couple’s tour of the countries that make up the United Kingdom over the past week.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort paid tribute to the late queen in a televised message on Sunday, saying she will always remember the Queen’s “unforgettable smile”.

In a three-minute video, intertwined with footage from Elizabeth II’s archives, Camilla praised the Queen for “carving her role” as a “recluse woman” in the male-dominated world of international politics.

“She’s been a part of our lives forever. I’m now seventy-five and don’t remember anyone ever having but the Queen.”

She remembered the Queen’s “brilliant blue eyes” and said, “I will always remember her smile.”

