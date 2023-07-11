Palace breaks silence on ‘breach of protocol’ between Biden and King Charles

celebrities

July 11, 2023 | 12:31 p.m

It was a meeting between two brotherly countries when the leaders of the United States and England met on July 10.

King Charles and President Joe Biden had a conversation at Windsor Castle on Monday and many fans wondered if the 80-year-old politician had broken royal protocol.

When Biden’s car first approached the house, Charles, 74, stepped out to greet him with a handshake.

As they walked up some steps together, Biden gently placed his hand on Charles.

Later, when the men went to ceremoniously inspect the honor guard, Biden was several steps ahead of the governor.

Transfer source from Buckingham Palace to the people that Charles was “completely comfortable” with Biden’s fitness.

“What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection he was between individuals and their nations,” the insider continued, adding that it was good for the Commander-in-Chief to stroll in front of Charles.

Biden and Charles had a friendly chat at Windsor Castle on Monday. Getty Images

Then the source said CNN: “Contrary to some reports that is in fact the correct protocol.”

The President’s meeting with Charles is the first official visit of the King’s reign.

Before chatting with the former Prince of Wales, Biden stopped by a park 10 Downing Street For tea with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The king shook the chief’s hand as soon as the latter arrived. MirrorPix / Mega

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died. Biden and his wife, Jill, attended her state funeral that same month.

Biden and Charles previously met in 2015 in the Oval Office of the White House with former President Barack Obama.

The couple also met at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Scotland in 2021.

Other royal experts have frequently admonished rulers not to touch physically unless initiated, when facing each other.

The two men exchanged laughter when they met yesterday. via Reuters

Lucy Hume is the Associate Director of British apprenticeship firm Debrett’s.

I explained to Reuters Back in 2018 the strict protocol for dealing with members of the royal family.

It is best not to initiate personal physical contact with a member of the royal family. Again, it may be that they offer you a hug or put their arm around you, but usually they wait to see what is expected or what is appropriate for the event,” Hume said.

Some people think Biden broke royal protocol when he walked in front of Charles during an inspection of the honor guard. POOL is provided by Splash News / SplashNews.com

Then she assured fans that the royals would not execute them or imprison them in the Tower of London if they made a mistake in their greeting!

“You won’t be in trouble,” she jokes if anyone makes a mistake. There are no formal legal rules in place. Apologize if you feel you have caused offense, but try not to panic, and be calm.”

The Post has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





