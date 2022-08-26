Pakistan floods have affected 33 million people in the worst disaster in a decade, a minister says

Since mid-June, 937 people have died due to torrential rains and floods across the South Asian country, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called the floods “unprecedented” and “the worst humanitarian catastrophe of this decade”.

“Pakistan is going through its eighth cycle of monsoons while the country usually sees only three to four cycles of rain,” said Fazlur Rahman. “The percentages of torrent torrents are horrific.”

She particularly highlighted the impact on the south of the country, adding that “maximum” relief efforts are underway.

She said the NDMA, the Pakistan Army and the Regional Disaster Management Authority were working to help those affected – but there was an “urgent” need for shelter and relief due to the growing number of homeless and homeless families. It added that the southern province of Sindh, which was badly affected by the floods, requested one million tents, while the nearby province of Balochistan requested 100,000 tents. “Pakistan’s priority at the moment is this climate-induced humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions,” Rehman said, urging the international community to provide assistance given Pakistan’s “limited” resources. 30 million people have been affected, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters separately, a figure that would represent about 15% of the South Asian country’s population. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update on Thursday that the monsoon rains have affected nearly 3 million people in Pakistan, of whom 184,000 have been displaced to relief camps across the country. The financing and reconstruction efforts will present a challenge to cash-strapped Pakistan, which will have to cut spending to ensure the IMF agrees to release much-needed bailout funds. See also UN Council defeats Russia's humanitarian resolution on Ukraine Over the past 24 hours, 150 kilometers (about 93 miles) of roads were damaged across the country and more than 82,000 homes were partially or completely damaged, the National Disaster Management Administration said in a report. Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) of roads, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the NDMA’s latest situation report, and figures echoed in the OHCA report. ‘The rain never stopped’ The vast majority of this damage is in the bond. “Brother, the rain hasn’t stopped for three months… We are living in a rickshaw with our children because the roof of our mud house is leaking,” a woman who asked not to be named told Reuters TV in Hyderabad, Sindh province. The second largest city. “Where do we go? The gutters are overflowing and our yard is full of sewage. Our homes and alleys have turned into a floating rubbish bin,” she said, sitting with three of her children in a rickshaw. OCHA also warned that alerts were issued regarding floods, river flows and landslides in several areas of Pakistan, and heavy rains are expected in the next two days also in most parts of the country. Rahman said the rainfall in Sindh this month increased by 784% over the August average, while Balochistan received nearly 500% more. She said 23 districts in Sindh had been declared disaster-struck.