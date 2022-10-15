Padres led Dodgers into crucial NLDS 3 game after pushing Phillies Braves over the edge

The post-season MLB 12-team bracket has already been reduced to eight contenders. Now, the first and second seed from each league have joined the battle in the Division Series. After applying directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the . file AstrosAnd the YankeesAnd the Dodgers And the brave They compete.

Friday turns into an unexpectedly busy baseball day. ALDS 2 between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians It was scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back to Friday noon due to rain in the Bronx. This means a day out of three matches where Phyllis And the Padres Come home to host a crucial 3s game against the Braves and Dodgers. In Philadelphia, there’s additional intrigue thanks to the return of Spencer Strider, the rising phenomenon in Atlanta (or one of them) who will take the hill a month after losing to a tilt injury. will oppose Aaron Nolaa Phillies writer who was almost unattainable in its later beginnings.

Here is the list:

Match 2: Guardians (Bieber) at Yankees (Cortes) – 1:07 p.m., TBS (Yankees Leadership Series, 1-0)

Game 3: Braves (Strider) at Phillies (Nola) – 4:37pm, FS1 (series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Dodgers (Gonsolin) in Padres (Snell) – 8:37pm, FS1 (series tied, 1-1)

Feliz takes a trip in front of the fans of the house, blasting the brave in NLDS 3

Phillies has defending champion Braves on edge. Reese Hoskins And the Bryce Harper Homer’s massive crush in the third inning, Aaron Nola went six sparkling innings and the Phillies won the NLDS game 3, 9-1. The blast came in the first post-season game at Citizens Bank Park since 2011.

Hoskins—whose Homer sent the Philadelphia crowd into a rave from which he never descended—finished his swing with bat strikes. Barrage champ Spencer Strider chased after a rising star who was returning from a tilt injury. Then Harper pulverized the first field of Atlanta Road, a route through the right field fence.

Nola took it from there. After he started aimlessly to snatch somewhere post-season for the Phillies, then in the wild card series against St. Louis, Nola continued to roll. The 29-year-old right-hander who has led Doran Velez since 2015 has calmed the brave bats. He only allowed one round, and even that wasn’t earned after Hoskins dropped a throw that would have completed a double play.

The Phillies can close the Braves and end their attempt to repeat in Game Four on Saturday.

Guardians scratches Game 2 to beat the Yankees, and even ALDS

An excellent start, Shane Bieber and Nestor Curtis Jr. competed in a tie, and things stayed that way throughout the entire nine rounds in the Bronx. But on Day 10, sparked by Jose Ramirez’s rush to third base on an extended double with a foul, the goalkeeper outmaneuvered the Yankees to claim a game two win.

Emmanuel Class, Cleveland closest with 1.36 ERA and MLB-best 42 saves this season, made 2 1/3 innings to claim the main win. The Yankees scored twice against Homer in the first half Giancarlo Stantonbut not again.

Cleveland got two singles and doubles out loud Josh Naylor In the tenth inning, scoring two rounds Jameson Telonthe Yankees player turned to the option to commute the match.

The Guardians now return home for games 3 and 4, as the series tied by one, with a chance to beat the annoyance. Triston Mackenzie will start game three against the Yankees Louis Severino. After that, the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole Cleveland captain Terry Francona’s options will be interesting. With the rest of the series playing out on consecutive days, the Guardians may have an advantage over the injury-depleted Yankees.

