Pac-12 announces the change of the football championship game format

San Francisco – Today the Pac-12 conference announced a change in how qualified teams are determined for the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76.

Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference win percentages will face each other in the championship match. This change could have led to a different game in the Pac-12 Football Championship in 5 of the past 11 years.

The measure was passed with the unanimous support of the league’s football coaches, athletic directors and the board of directors.

The current Pac-12 football schedule, based on two sections, will remain in effect for the 2022 season. Scheduling scenarios will continue to be reviewed for the post-2022 seasons.

“Our goal is to put our top two teams into the Pac-12 football championship game, which we believe will give our conference the best opportunity to improve the CFP invitations and ultimately win the National Championships,” said the Pac-12 commissioner. George Klyavkov. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases the fan interest and media value of our football championship match.”

The NCAA Division I Council today approved the deregulation of an existing rule that limited the independence of individual conferences to select participants in a championship football game. At the suggestion of the Pac-12 and with the unanimous support of all FBS conferences, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee previously recommended this deregulation for the Division I Board.

year Original participants FCG Subscribers under the new system 2011 #9 Oregon vs. University of California #4 Stanford vs. #9 Oregon 2012 #8 Stanford vs #16 UC #5 Oregon vs #8 Stanford 2013 #7 Stanford opposite #11 Arizona Street. No change 2014 #2 Oregon vs #7 Arizona No change 2015 #7 Stanford vs #20 USC #7 Stanford vs #16 Oregon 2016 #4 Washington vs #9 Colorado No change 2017 #10 USC vs #12 Stanford No change 2018 #11 Washington vs #17 Utah #11 Washington opposite #13 Washington Street. 2019 #5 Utah vs #13 Oregon No change 2020 #13 USC vs. Washington ** #13 USC vs #25 Colorado 2021 #10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah No change

* CFP ratings used from 2014-21, BCS ratings used from 2011-13

**Washington was unable to play in the 2020 FCG and was replaced by Oregon as the second-placed team in the Northern Division.