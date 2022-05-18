May 18, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Pac-12 announces the change of the football championship game format

Emet 8 mins ago 2 min read
Pac-12 announces the change of the football championship game format

San Francisco – Today the Pac-12 conference announced a change in how qualified teams are determined for the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76.

Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference win percentages will face each other in the championship match. This change could have led to a different game in the Pac-12 Football Championship in 5 of the past 11 years.

The measure was passed with the unanimous support of the league’s football coaches, athletic directors and the board of directors.

The current Pac-12 football schedule, based on two sections, will remain in effect for the 2022 season. Scheduling scenarios will continue to be reviewed for the post-2022 seasons.

“Our goal is to put our top two teams into the Pac-12 football championship game, which we believe will give our conference the best opportunity to improve the CFP invitations and ultimately win the National Championships,” said the Pac-12 commissioner. George Klyavkov. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases the fan interest and media value of our football championship match.”

The NCAA Division I Council today approved the deregulation of an existing rule that limited the independence of individual conferences to select participants in a championship football game. At the suggestion of the Pac-12 and with the unanimous support of all FBS conferences, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee previously recommended this deregulation for the Division I Board.

year

Original participants FCG

Subscribers under the new system

2011

#9 Oregon vs. University of California

#4 Stanford vs. #9 Oregon

2012

#8 Stanford vs #16 UC

#5 Oregon vs #8 Stanford

2013

#7 Stanford opposite #11 Arizona Street.

No change

2014

#2 Oregon vs #7 Arizona

No change

2015

#7 Stanford vs #20 USC

#7 Stanford vs #16 Oregon

2016

#4 Washington vs #9 Colorado

No change

2017

#10 USC vs #12 Stanford

No change

2018

#11 Washington vs #17 Utah

#11 Washington opposite #13 Washington Street.

2019

#5 Utah vs #13 Oregon

No change

2020

#13 USC vs. Washington **

#13 USC vs #25 Colorado

2021

#10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah

No change
See also  The Dodgers traded AJ Bullock for the White Sox for Craig Kimbrel

* CFP ratings used from 2014-21, BCS ratings used from 2011-13

**Washington was unable to play in the 2020 FCG and was replaced by Oregon as the second-placed team in the Northern Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

2022 NBA Draft lottery results: Magic takes first place in overall pick, Thunder Land is second, Kings jump into top four

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results: First Pick from Magic Land

16 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Dodgers move Treinen to 60-Day IL amid series of moves

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Boeing is trying to catch up with SpaceX after too much drama

4 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Pac-12 announces the change of the football championship game format

8 mins ago Emet
4 min read

Apple’s hidden sound isolation setting makes audio and video calls sound better

15 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

The United States reopens its embassy in Kyiv

19 mins ago Aygen