Ozzy Osbourne retires from traveling due to poor health | culture

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he is retiring from touring due to failing health. He is 74 years old Black Sabbath The singer was set to embark on a UK and European tour later this year, but in a statement he said he “realizes I am not physically able… I also know I cannot handle the travel required.”

He continued, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans.” “As you all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, in which I damaged my spine. My only goal during this time was to get back on stage. My singing voice is good. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, and physiotherapy sessions Endless, and recently pioneered Cybernics Therapy (HAL), my body is still physically weak.”

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really bothers me, more than you will ever know,” he wrote. “I never imagined my touring days would end this way.”

In the statement, Osbourne said he was looking at “ideas of where I would be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”, and thanked his fans for their “endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life I never dreamed of”. .

Osbourne’s tour, dubbed No More Tours II, was announced in 2017 but has been postponed several times, due to both ill health and Covid. This past May, he revealed that he was awaiting surgery on his neck; His wife, Sharon Osbourne, said the surgery would “define the rest of his life”. In September 2022, he released his thirteenth solo album, Patient No. 9, which was hailed at a Four star review by The Guardian’s senior pop critic, Alexis Petridis, describing it as “impeccably balanced, the choruses big and bold enough to grab attention but never overshadow the core essence of the main attraction”.

Patient No. 9 was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards; Its title track, which features Jeff Beck, was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance; And Tony Iommi’s collaboration “Rules of Reduction” is the ultimate in metal performance. “The whole thing shocked me,” Osbourne said Billboard said When hearing the nominations. “I mean, if I win anything for the album, I would appreciate it.”