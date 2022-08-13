Owlboy developers go from birds to Vikings in their bouncy co-op follow-up

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Here at Nintendo Life, we’re suckers for game titles so weird you can’t help but laugh, and we think the upcoming release of D-Pad Studio might just take the biscuit. The development team behind the amazing 2018 pixel platform, AllboyCame back with – are you ready for this? – Vikings on a trampoline! Yes, you read that correctly, they are Vikings and they are on a trampoline.

Towards the end of last month, the studio shared a tweet claiming it would reveal its new game at Gamescom for this year, but today’s promo reveals (from IGN) indicates that the event will only be for a playable demo.

The trailer shows that the game is just as comical as you would wish with a title like this. You’ll play as a team of Vikings tasked with taking down airborne enemies all from an extendable beanbag. Think Dreamworks Battle How to train your dragonBut replace the dragons with trampolines and you’ll be basically there.

Expect co-op gameplay in abundance as you team up with your friends and engage in bounce brawls. The trailer promises anything you can think of; You can wreak havoc on your own in singleplayer, or you can team up with up to 4 players in multiplayer mayhem, so you better get a group of your helmeted buddies ready to catch some air.

The game was actually teased about 11 years ago (thanks, destructive), and fans of the developer’s previous game are eagerly waiting to see how this happened. Check out some screenshots from the game’s trailer below:

As we hope the above images will show, the D-Pad continues the stunning pixelated visuals of Owlboy in this upcoming release. This was a feature that became one of the driving forces behind our love for the previous game and it will definitely be an attraction again this time around.

Need a reminder of what a previous studio title has to offer? Check out our full review of Owlboy below:

Unfortunately, the studio has yet to comment on whether the game will get a Switch version, with Vikings currently on Trampolines for PC only. However, we know it’s still early days to pursue a D-Pad, and based on the success of Owlboy on the eShop, we’d be surprised if these Vikings didn’t take the same path.

Expect us to get more info about the game at this year’s Gamescom.

What do you think of this new trailer for Vikings on a trampoline? Bounce on the comments to let us know!