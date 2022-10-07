Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List – All 10 tanks ranked

Overwatch has officially made its long-awaited transition to Monitor 2Introducing new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and some new balancing changes. Switching also makes significant changes to a file Overwatch 2 tanks. While some players will be sad to hear that The original game is now offline and cannot be playedIt means that it has got some much needed changes and updates. One of the biggest changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 is the switch from 6v6 to 5v5, with each team dropping from two tanks to one.

This change has definitely affected the meta, along with many individual hero changes, but this one has had the biggest impact on the tank class. While there is only one new tank in the game at the moment, the Junker Queen, switching to one tank has changed the meta. Previously, some tanks were considered mains, while others could fill the hole outside the tank, focusing more on dealing damage and being a problem for the other team, while the main could focus on defending champions with smaller health complexes. All these responsibilities now fall on the shoulders of individual tanks, which affects the effectiveness of each hero.

While some heroes got a complete rework of Overwatch 2, some of them only got minor tweaks to their kits. This is true for many of the tank heroes, and while players will certainly enjoy the diversity among the heroes, some are just better tanks than others. However, none of these heroes are directly bad choices, but some of them are definitely more useful than others. Here’s how all 10 tank heroes stack up in Overwatch 2.