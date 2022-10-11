Overwatch 2: How to Fix Heroes Locked by Old Players Error

Since its release on October 4, Overwatch 2 has hosted a variety of Bugs and launch issues. One such bug — one that prevents veteran Overwatch players from playing the majority of the game’s 35 heroes — is particularly frustrating to deal with. This issue has affected countless gamers for several days, and while Blizzard said it is working on a fix, the issue remains unresolved for the time being.

Fortunately, there is a workaround for this error, although it does not always work. In this quick guide, we’ll go through how you can fix the issue while waiting for the official Blizzard patch.

How to fix Overwatch 2 heroes lock for old players

(Photo credit: Windows Central / Brendan Lowry)

If you find that you are unable to play most of the heroes of Overwatch 2 even though you have played the original Overwatch before, then this bug affects you. Blizzard confirmed that this issue occurs when the game incorrectly identifies your account as a new account rather than an old one, and tries to get you to go through Monitor 2 As a result, a First Time User Experience Tutorial (FTUE).

To try to get around this, you’ll need to Close Overwatch 2, restart it, and re-enroll you in the game. this is should Fix the problem, but if it doesn’t, you’ll need to keep restarting the game for it to work. If you play on PC, you can also try Sign out and back into your Battle.net client before re-launching the game.

Note that there is no guarantee that this fix will work, and if it does not, players will need to be patient and wait for the developers to publish a new fix that fixes the problem. Hopefully this bug will be rectified soon, as it is undoubtedly very frustrating to have so few heroes if you are an Overwatch veteran.

