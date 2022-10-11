October 11, 2022

Overwatch 2: How to Fix Heroes Locked by Old Players Error

Ayhan 52 mins ago 2 min read
Overwatch 2

Since its release on October 4, Overwatch 2 has hosted a variety of Bugs and launch issues. One such bug — one that prevents veteran Overwatch players from playing the majority of the game’s 35 heroes — is particularly frustrating to deal with. This issue has affected countless gamers for several days, and while Blizzard said it is working on a fix, the issue remains unresolved for the time being.

Fortunately, there is a workaround for this error, although it does not always work. In this quick guide, we’ll go through how you can fix the issue while waiting for the official Blizzard patch.

How to fix Overwatch 2 heroes lock for old players

(Photo credit: Windows Central / Brendan Lowry)

If you find that you are unable to play most of the heroes of Overwatch 2 even though you have played the original Overwatch before, then this bug affects you. Blizzard confirmed that this issue occurs when the game incorrectly identifies your account as a new account rather than an old one, and tries to get you to go through Monitor 2 As a result, a First Time User Experience Tutorial (FTUE).

