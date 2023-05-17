Overwatch 2 fans can’t believe what Blizzard did on the promised PS5 and PS4 Sequel’s Co-Op Mode

In another twist in the ongoing Overwatch 2 meta-story, Blizzard has announced that the long-awaited hero co-op PvE mode has been cancelled. This despite being promised for years that it would be included, with skill trees and perks, to boot.

Executive producer Jared Noyce introduced the story at A.I last stream (Thanks, Eurogamer), acknowledging that “development in the PvE experience has not made the progress we had hoped”. While the team has developed “a bunch of amazing content,” Ness explained that “the effort required to bring it all together into a Blizzard-quality experience we can ship to you is massive, and there’s really no end in sight…”

“We’re left with another difficult choice: do we continue to put all this effort into PvE in the hope that we can achieve it at some point in the future, or do we stick to this set of values? Have I joined the live match and focused on it and focused on serving you all?” Neuss explained. ?

Society, predictably, has none of it. Candid members expressed different versions of the same sentiments: Blizzard was overpromised and never delivered, and the PVE content developed seemed likely to be scrapped and distributed seasonally. streamer KarQ He summed up the situation quite eloquently on Twitter:

I’m not a developer but I know a lot of ideas and products are being dumped behind the scenes without the public’s knowledge. But the problem is that this was a big public announcement. I mean if you over promise and don’t deliver, people will be disappointed. I know I am. – KarQ (@KarQGames) May 16, 2023

What do you think of this latest development? Were you holding out hope for Overwatch 2’s promised co-op mode? Let us know in the comments section below.