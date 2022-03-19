Overwatch 2 closed beta starts April 26th on PC only

Last week, Blizzard Revealed plans to start Monitor 2 Beta testing closed in April And I tried to open the door to user registrations, but the registration page almost instantly crashed under pressure. The developers are now talking more about what to expect from the new game and have announced when the beta testing will start: April 26.

The delay The development of this supplement is already happening under scandalsAnd the LawsuitsAnd the Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. So far, the team has been quiet about how things are going, but with a beta test group date scheduled and plans Season 5 of the Overwatch League begins in May With an early build of the new game, it looks like we’ll hear and see more about it Monitor 2 very soon.

This should serve as a reminder to players who are still interested to sign up If they do not have the opportunity, the Notice of this FAQ It should answer many questions that players ask. The FAQ can tell you if this start date will be available for console players (no – PC only at the moment, although there will be beta versions of console in the future) and if you need to own a copy of Watch 1 To share (yes).

Participants will be selected based on things like their region and device specifications, with invitations sent via email. If you haven’t been selected (and a journalist or influencer hasn’t been invited), stay tuned as other Blizzard avenues will be announced, and can expand the testing pool once it’s ensured that matchmaking between players remains stable.

It also reveals the minimum and recommended specifications for participation, which are slightly higher than the specifications listed in the first game. In general, the Recommended specifications for Watch 1 It is now closer to the minimum specifications listed for Monitor 2 The beta, which will require participants to have at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 600 series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 GPU and 6GB of RAM to target 30fps on minimum settings. Recommended specs for targeting 60fps on medium settings include a Core i7 or Ryzen 5 series CPU, a GTX 1060 or AMD R9380 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM.

On Live stream on Twitch todayThe developers discussed reworking the game into a 5v5 action with one tank instead of the 6v6 teams that preceded it with two tanks and how they plan to address the issues that caused players to hate or even avoid taking on the vital role. There’s also some information about the new “ping” system that players can use to communicate intended information and actions, and it sounds like each character’s vocal lines can play a big role in providing context about what’s going on, even if no one on your team is using the microphone.

The beta launch will also allow players to use the long-awaited hero Sojourn, The The first black woman in the game list. Last week’s update also confirmed a new release strategy that will “separate” PvP experiences from PvE content to bring out competitive elements soon, though we still don’t know when (parts of) Monitor 2 will be officially released.