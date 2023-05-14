Overnight launch adds 56 more satellites to SpaceX’s Starlink fleet – Spaceflight Now

Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink 5-9 mission at 1:03 AM EST (0503 UTC) on May 14 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Space Force Station Cape Canaveral, Florida. Follow us Twitter.

Fifty-six additional Starlink internet satellites lifted off early Sunday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX’s 32nd launch of the year.

The 229-foot (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:03:30 a.m. EDT (0503:30 UTC) from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A little over an hour later, the Falcon 9 upper stage launched 56 Starlink internet satellites into orbit a few hundred miles above Earth.

The mission was numbered Starlink 5-9 in the SpaceX launch sequence. With SpaceX’s launch on Sunday, half of SpaceX’s 32 launches so far this year have been flights intended primarily for the Starlink broadband network, which provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity to customers around the world. SpaceX says each Starlink launch adds more than a terabit per second of capacity to the constellation.

The batch of 56 Starlink satellites pushed the record for the heaviest payload launched by a SpaceX rocket, matching the figure set in four previous Falcon 9 missions with a full payload of a Starlink spacecraft. After launching Starlink 5-9, SpaceX sent 4,447 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX currently has more than 4,000 operating Starlink satellites in space, with more than 3,400 operating spacecraft and nearly 500 moving into operational orbits, According to tabular by Jonathan McDowellan expert in spaceflight activity tracking and an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The rest of the Starlink satellites were failed prototypes or platforms that were retired from service and directed back into the atmosphere to burn up on return.

Sunday’s mission continued the deployment of SpaceX’s older-generation Starlink V1.5 satellites, after their launches earlier this year began putting a new generation of Starlink satellites into orbit. The new satellites, known as the Starlink V2 Mini design, are larger and provide four times the bandwidth capacity of the older design satellites.

The first 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites were launched on February 27 on a Falcon 9 rocket, but some of the satellites ran into problems after reaching space. A few of the spacecraft in the first batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites were de-orbited, and SpaceX has held others back from entering operational service. Some Starlink V2 Minis appear to be maneuvering to different locations in the Starlink constellation, presumably to start commercial Internet service, according to McDowell’s website.

The new Starlink V2 Minis carry upgraded phase array antennas, a more efficient electric thrust system and argon thrust. They also have two solar arrays, compared to the single expandable solar panel in each Starlink V1.5 spacecraft.

The Starlink V1.5 satellites on Sunday’s Starlink 5-9 mission were similar to the Starlink spacecraft SpaceX has launched over the past several years, but they’re headed to an orbital plane, at least in organizational terms, part of SpaceX’s second-generation, or Gen2, network. .

SpaceX began launching satellites to the Gen2 network in December, starting constellations of new orbital aircraft with older-design satellites until the larger Starlink spacecraft design is ready to take over entirely.

The Starlink V2 Mini satellites that SpaceX began launching in February represent an intermediate step between the smaller Starlink V1.5 spacecraft and the larger full-size Starlink V2s, which SpaceX plans to put into orbit using the company’s new spacecraft rocket.

Starlink V2s will be able to transmit signals directly to mobile phones. But with the Starship rocket still in its experimental phase, SpaceX has begun launching Gen2 satellites on Falcon 9 rockets and has upgraded V2 Minis to fit the company’s existing launch vehicles.

Starship has nearly 10 times the payload capacity of a Falcon 9 rocket, with a larger satellite size as well.

Federal Communications granted approval for SpaceX on December 1 to launch up to 7,500 of the planned 29,988 Starlink Gen2 constellations, which will be deployed in slightly different orbits than the original Starlink fleet. The regulatory agency has delayed a decision on the remaining proposed second-generation SpaceX satellites.

Specifically, the FCC has authorized SpaceX to launch the initial mass of 7,500 Starlink Gen2 satellites into orbits at 525, 530, and 535 kilometers, with inclinations of 53, 43, and 33 degrees, respectively, using Ku-band frequencies. and Ka-band. . Sunday’s Starlink 5-9 mission targeted a 43-degree inclination orbit in the constellation Starlink Gen2. The FCC previously authorized SpaceX to launch and operate approximately 4,400 first-generation Ka-band and Ku-band Starlink spacecraft launched by SpaceX since 2019. SpaceX is in the final stages of filling out its first-generation Starlink network . Gen2 satellites can improve Starlink’s coverage in low latitudes, and help relieve pressure on the network from increased consumer uptake. SpaceX says the network has more than 1 million active subscribers, most of whom are homes in areas where traditional fiber connectivity is unavailable, unreliable, or expensive. One recently announced customer for Starlink Internet is Brightline, which operates commuter train service between Miami, West Palm Beach, and will soon expand to Orlando. Light line passengers, who ride trains at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, will be able to access WiFi with Starlink. See also Asian stocks bounced on China's real estate fund as Fed hike looms “Brightline will be the first train group in the world to use the Starlink system,” said Kevin McAuliffe, Brightline’s chief technology and digital innovation officer.

Home and corporate consumers, airlines and cruise ship companies have already subscribed to Starlink Internet service.