Over a hundred Steam Decks will be awarded by Valve during the Game Awards

You have quite a few streaming options for this year’s upcoming Game Awards, but Valve is making Steam TV’s coverage more enticing than most by giving away plenty of steam surface keyboard. The video game developer and distributor announced that it’s handing out 512GB of Steam Deck space every minute during the awards show livestream on December 8th. To be eligible, you must watch the event on Steam TVwhich starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and you’ll have to sign up for it The official gift page prior to entering the drawing.

One factor that may prevent you from joining the draw is your location: you can only register and win if you are in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom or European Union, where the console is currently available for sale. In addition, you must have made a purchase on Steam between November 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022 to verify your country and prove that your account is not restricted and in good standing. Valve will draw a random name from the pool of registrants every minute during the event and will announce the winners in the chat where each drawing takes place. It should be noted that the show is expected to last for two and a half hours, so more than a hundred Steam platforms will be won.

The 2022 Game Awards will not only be broadcast online, but will also provide a live “IMAX experience” in select cities in the United States, Canada and other regions. This year also happened Introduces a new category For the best adaptation featuring projects that translate games into movies, TV shows, podcasts and books.