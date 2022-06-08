June 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Over 1,000 fighters transferred from Ukraine’s Mariupol to Russia for ‘investigation’: report

Aygen 2 hours ago 2 min read
Over 1,000 fighters transferred from Ukraine's Mariupol to Russia for 'investigation': report

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

more than 1,000 Ukrainian fighters Russian state media reported on Wednesday that those who surrendered during the battle over the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were taken to Russia “for investigation there”.

The TASS news agency, citing a law enforcement source, reported that at least 100 prisoners were being held in Moscow and that among them were “foreign mercenaries.”

“More than 1,000 people from Azovstal was transferred to Russia. The source said law enforcement officers are working with them. The investigators also plan to send a number of other prisoners to Russia in the future, after a series of direct confrontations.

The report could not be independently verified.

In this image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a Russian soldier after leaving the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.
(Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

Russia threatens journalists because America is discussing the final in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry says about 2,400 people surrendered in Mariupol before Russia took control of the steel plant there.

The Ukrainian government wants Russia to conduct a prisoner exchange and hand over all those who laid down their arms, but Russian lawmakers want some of the captives to be prosecuted, according to Reuters.

Azovstal mineral group, damaged during the fighting, is seen from the Mariupol sea port in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday, May 30.

Azovstal mineral group, damaged during the fighting, is seen from the Mariupol sea port in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday, May 30.
(AFP)

See also  Eleven passengers lost in a ferry fire in Greece

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Agency said, on Tuesday, that Russia has so far handed over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in Iraq. Mariupol battleAnd many of them are among the last strongholds of the Azovstal steel mills.

The agency did not specify the number of bodies believed to have remained under the rubble of the factory.

Ukrainian soldiers sit on a bus after being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 17.

Ukrainian soldiers sit on a bus after being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 17.
(AP Photo)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

Russia now controls the devastated coastal city. I started delivering the bodies last week. Ukraine said on Saturday that the two sides exchanged 320 bodies, and each recovered 160 bodies. It was not clear if more bodies had been handed over to Russia.

Ukrainian fighters defended the steel plants for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from land, sea and air.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Travelers can now go to Japan but domestic tourists remain the focus

10 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Ukraine orders more missile systems; Lavrov warns of strikes in Russia

18 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

9 min read

Home: 9 days ago it was announced on Russian state television that Orego had exposed it as an extraordinary news: “World War III has begun”.

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Update on IBM’s business operations in Russia

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Jim Seals, of duo Seals and Crofts, has died at the age of 80

1 hour ago Muhammad
1 min read

NASA completes main hull of Europa Clipper spacecraft – will search for life on icy Jupiter Europa

1 hour ago Izer