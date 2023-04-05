Outstanding prospect for Grayson Rodriguez K’s 5 in his MLB debut

ESPN News Services2 minutes to read

Arlington, Texas – the highest Baltimore Orioles probability of erection Grayson Rodriguez He hit five in five home runs and struck out in his major league debut Wednesday with the score tied against the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrum and the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez settled after needing 30 pitches to get past the first inning, when he allowed back-to-back RBI hits to Adolis Garcia And Josh Jung Texas also took a 2-0 lead. The right-hander has retired 13 of the last 15 players he faced, and hit the All-Stars by just a few. Corey Seeger twice.

The Orioles called the 23-year-old Rodriguez next Kyle Gibsontheir scheduled starter for the series finale, was moved to Tuesdays instead Tyler Wellswho ended up playing extended rest on Monday.

Grayson Rodriguez hit five batters over five runs in his major league debut for the Orioles. Jerome Miron – USA Today Sports

Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick by the Orioles in the 2018 draft from Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches, Texas, which is about 175 miles from Globe Life Field. Many family and friends, including some wearing Devils blue jerseys representing the school, were at the game.

He got his first major league strikeout against him Ezequiel Duran to finish the second half. Seager struck out in the third and again to finish fifth on his last 83 pitches. Rodriguez threw 53 batters and walked only one batter.

DeGrom, making his second start for Texas since a $185 million five-year contract in free agency, retired the first 12 batters he faced before the Orioles tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Adam Frazier.

DeGrom got his first win with Texas, but, like Rangers prevailed 5-2.

After a 7.04 ERA in five spring training starts for the Orioles, Rodriguez started the season at Triple A Norfolk. He allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over 10 runs in his last three games in the Grapefruit League. In the season opener with Norfolk on Friday, he gave up three runs (two earned) in four innings against Durham.

He has a 25-9 record and a 2.49 ERA in 70 minor league games since his professional debut in 2018, with 421 strikeouts over 296 innings pitched. He missed three months last season with a right cross strain.

Gibson threw seven innings in a 7-2 Orioles victory on Tuesday, after delaying his scheduled start by one day. Wells was ready to start that game, but threw five hitless innings Monday night after starting the game Kyle Bradish He exited in the second inning of the opening series with a bruised right foot after it hit a liner.

Pradesh was placed on the 15-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.