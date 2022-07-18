Our jaws dropped from the Ferrari of Valtteri Bottas

Although Valtteri Bottas has never raced for Ferrari, he has at least one model in his garage.

Valtteri Bottas was lucky not only because he entered Formula 1. Unless Nico Rosberg suddenly retires after his championship, the Finn will not be able to make it to Mercedes.

How well he has managed to live with Lewis Hamilton is another question, as there hasn’t been a year in which he has beaten Lewis Hamilton or even come very close to him at the end of the championship. He currently races for Alfa Romeo, where he already has an Italian feel, but it’s still not Ferrari.

However, this does not rule out the possibility that Bottas does not own a Ferrari, because, for example, Hamilton could not drive for the Italians in F1, but he also owns a car from them in America. No wonder, as it’s a legendary car brand of all time, and it’s still majestic today.

Bottas also likes speed when cycling and rides with his girlfriend as often as he can. He hasn’t had much time to rest recently, but with F1 out last weekend, he was able to go out and it looks like he took out the Ferrari.

