Oscars 2023 red carpet: All the stars dressed in style

fashion

Oscars 2023

March 12, 2023 | 10:29 p.m

The Academy Awards are the grand finale to awards season, so it’s no surprise that every year celebrities (and their stylists) go all out on the red carpet.

And at the 2023 ceremony, which took place Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the stars appeared in all kinds of show dresses and chic jumpsuits, and a handful of the looks stole our hearts.

White dresses emerged as one of the trends for the evening, with Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, and Michelle Williams among the many who opted for looks in sky blue. Romantic pinks and purples have also been featured on the likes of Angela Bassett, Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau.

Below, our most stylish picks from this year’s Oscars, from Rihanna’s baby leather look to Malala Yousafzai’s stunning number.

Michelle Yeoh

Getty Images

The “everything everywhere at once” actress looked absolutely angelic in a white Dior Haute Couture gown that featured waves of flying feathers. A sprinkle of pear-cut Moussaieff diamonds – including a hairdo choker – makes for the perfect finishing touch.

Hong Zhao

Getty Images

The scene-stealing star of “The Whale” and “The Menu” looked pretty in a pink satin Prada dress with a mandarin collar — a sweet nod to her roots — and a wide, ornate train covered in black fringe and sequins.

Michelle Williams

Getty Images

The “Fabelmans” nominee was as ethereal as ever in a Chanel Haute Couture gown embellished with silver, white sequins, and pearls. Tiffany & Co.’s diamond necklace, tennis bracelet, and ring boosted the glam factor without overshadowing its sparkling design.

Angela Bassett

Getty Images

Dressed befitting her royal maternity, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress was resplendent in a Moschino ultraviolet mermaid skirt. Her look was completed by a Bulgari Serpenti diamond necklace, Sarah Flint custom-dyed heels and a purple Judith Leiber bag.

Malala Yousafzai

Getty Images

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and executive producer of “Stranger at the Gate” dazzled in a silver Ralph Lauren gown with diamonds by Fred Leighton and Santi Jewels.

Rihanna

Getty Images

Oh, baby! Before her performance of “Lift Me Up,” the pregnant Best Original Song nominee flaunted a custom chocolate-colored Alaïa leather dress over a fitted bodysuit.

Stephanie Hsu

Getty Images

Nominated for Everything Everywhere Every Time, the Broadway veteran lit up the Oscars carpet in her vibrant pink Valentino Haute Couture gown embellished with sapphires and diamonds by Cartier.

Kara Delevingne

Getty Images

Days after opening up to Vogue about her sober trip and stay in rehab, the supermodel looked happy, healthy, and positively radiant in her vintage Elie Saab Haute Couture dress draped in an oversized bow and embellished with Bulgari jewels.

Mindy Kaling

Getty Images

The multitasking artist looked stunning (and super chic) ​​in a hot white Vera Wang gown with a sheer paneled bodice and split sleeves.

lady gaga

Getty Images

The Best Original Song nominee grabbed this sheer, corseted Versace dress just days after it debuted Gigi Hadid during the fashion house’s Los Angeles runway show. Talk about fresh from the runway!





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





