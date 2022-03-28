Oscars 2022 winners: see the list

See below for a full list of nominees. Winners are in bold and will be updated overnight.
“do not search”
“driving my car”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“dog power”
“West Side Story”
Actress in a supporting role
Jesse Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana Deboss – West Side Story *winner
Judi Dench, “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Anjano Ellis, “King Richard”
Actor in a supporting role
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA” *winner
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Cody Smit McPhee, “The Power of a Dog”
international movie
“driving my car” *winner
“escape”
“Hand of God”
Lunana: Thor Yak in the Classroom
“The worst person in the world”
documentary (short)
“audible”
“lead me home”
“Queen of Basketball” *winner
“Three songs of Benazir”
“When We Were Bullying”
Documentary feature
“Boarding”
“Attica”
“escape”
“Summer of the Soul”
“writing with fire”
original song
“King Richard”
“Encanto”
“Belfast”
‘No time to die’
“Four good days”
Animation movie
“Encanto” *winner
“escape”
“Luca”
“Mitchell Against the Machine”
“Rhea and the last dragon”
modified screen
“Coda”
“driving my car”
“Dune”
“The Lost Daughter”
“dog power”
original screen
“Belfast”
“do not search”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The worst person in the world”
Actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of a Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, “Tami Faye’s Eyes”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Director
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Ryosuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
production design
“Dune” *winner
“Nightmare Alley”
“dog power”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“West Side Story”
cinematography
“Dune” *winner
“Nightmare Alley”
“dog power”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“West Side Story”
Fashion design
“Cruella”
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
“Nightmare Alley”
“West Side Story”
Achievement in sound
“Belfast”
“Dune” *winner
‘No time to die’
“dog power”
“West Side Story”
animated short file
“Art Affairs”
“Pestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
windshield wiper *winner
short live movie
“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
“dress”
“The Long Goodbye” *winner
“in my mind”
“Please Wait”
original result
“do not search”
“Dune” *winner
“Encanto”
“Parallel Mothers”
“dog power”
visual effects
“Dune” *winner
“free man”
‘No time to die’
“Shang Zhi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
film edit
“do not search”
“Dune” *winner
“King Richard”
“dog power”
“Tick, tick…Boom!”
Make-up and hairstyling
“Coming 2 America”
“Cruella”
“Dune”
“Tami Fay’s Eyes” *winner
“House of Gucci”
