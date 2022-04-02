Well, before we get started, you won’t be able to run this version of the death On pregnancy test or cash register. But whatever, the A native the death With ray tracing is so great that I can forgive this flaw.

Announced yesterday on April Fools’ DayThis is a new visual modification of the original 1993 version of the death it’s not a joke. Created by modder sultim-tthis modification adds Real-time tracking of the path to the PrBoom source port of the death. It currently supports the first three episodes of the classic shooter and dramatically changes the way the death It looks, allowing you to turn on the old timer with incredible modern lighting.

Install this new ray tracing mod for the death He is Pretty much simple. You’ll need an original Doom.wad file to run this, which given the game’s age and cheapness, you probably already have one kick somewhere on your computer. Then you just download the mod for PrBoom, which is a recent file the death The source port and you are out of the races. Or should I say… Ray-Sis. (I shouldn’t. I’m so sorry I did.)

Sultim-t explains on the mod download page That this only works with Nvidia GPUs and they are willing to help someone get this working on Linux.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the classic shooter Id get the raytracing treatment. In 2019, Nvidia partnered with Id to create Quake II RTX, A version of the classic shooter that also used real-time ray tracing technology.

I really enjoy the method the death And the Earthquake See great lighting in real time. The simple textures and geometry of these classic shooters are still alive in 2022, but now improved lighting is able to enhance the atmosphere of these old-school digital worlds. Doom in particular can seem intimidating at times with this new mode.

Of course, as mentioned earlier, you will need a decently powerful PC to play these games with ray tracing enabled because this technology is very resource intensive and needs fairly modern and high-end GPUs to function at all.

.