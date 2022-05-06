Organizers decide to postpone the Asian Games and cancel the Asian Youth Games

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, the main stadium for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. / CFP
The Olympic Council of Asia said on Friday that the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022, will be postponed.
“After detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), the OCA (EB) Executive Board today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which was scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to September 25, 2022. The new dates for the 19th Asian Games will be agreed upon and announced by OCA, COC and HAGOC in the near future.”
OCA commended the preparatory work of HAGOC and believes that the Asian Games will be a “complete success through the joint efforts of all parties”. The name and logo will remain unchanged for the 19th games.
Shantou People’s Stadium, one of the stadiums of the third Asian Youth Games, in Shantou, south China’s Guangdong Province. / CFP
Moreover, OCA announced its decision to cancel the third Asian Youth Games in the same statement.
“In addition, OCAEB also considered the status of the third Asian Youth Games, which was scheduled for December 20-28 this year in Shantou, China. After discussion with the COC and the Organizing Committee, OCA EB decided that it would be the Asian Youth Team. It was postponed The games are already once, and the 2021 Shantou Asian Youth Games will be canceled. Then the next Asian Youth Games will be held in 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.”
The Olympic Council of Asia thanked the Shantou Organizing Committee for its efforts in preparing for the Asian Youth Games, describing it as “beneficial” to the city’s development and promoting the Olympic spirit in Asia.
