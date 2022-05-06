Organizers decide to postpone the Asian Games and cancel the Asian Youth Games

The Olympic Council of Asia said on Friday that the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022, will be postponed.

“After detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC), the OCA (EB) Executive Board today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which was scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to September 25, 2022. The new dates for the 19th Asian Games will be agreed upon and announced by OCA, COC and HAGOC in the near future.”

OCA commended the preparatory work of HAGOC and believes that the Asian Games will be a “complete success through the joint efforts of all parties”. The name and logo will remain unchanged for the 19th games.