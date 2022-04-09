Oregon FC recruits: Five-star OL Josh Conerly Jr commits to Ducks on USC in the 2022 class

Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports



Josh Conley Jr., a five-star attacking lineman and potential 15th in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Oregon and first-year coach Dan Lanning on Friday live on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Seattle’s Rainer Beach High School selected the ducks over USC. The Trojans were up front for his services late last week, but the ducks pounced and kept Connerley in the Pacific Northwest.

“I would say earlier this week I started leaning toward Oregon,” Conley told 247Sports.

Conley was the only previously non-committal player in the Top 100 of the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2022 recruitment cycle. He is the state’s top recruiter Washington And the No. 2 attack in the country. Gabe Brooks, Midlands recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Houston Texans star Larmy Tunsell. Brooks submitted the following exploratory report on Connelly.

“Build an athlete with the height and height required for long-term outdoor play,” Brooks wrote. “Lean for mass and position with a great big footprint. Built like a rim jumbo defender with the field demeanor of an offensive lineman. Sportsmanship reinforced on solid wood is evident in the net, excellent mobility of the big man, advanced foot speed and space athleticism lead To a level two nightmare in a running game.”

Oregon now boasts 16 commitments in the 2022 class with Connerly being the only five-star pickup.