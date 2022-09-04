September 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Opus tunes the AMG GT 63 SE Performance PHEV to produce more than 950 hp

Ayhan 35 mins ago 2 min read
Opus tunes the AMG GT 63 SE Performance PHEV to produce more than 950 hp

Before the expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC + E Performance was the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric stew for a four-door coupe makes 831 electric horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque in stock form.

But unlike it is complicated AMG One The supercar, which needs an engine rebuild after every 31,000 miles, can receive a performance AMG GT 63 SE aftermarket tuning. Case in point: Opus offers PHEV Stage 1 performance tuning.

7 Pictures

The tuner based on the Nürburgring upgrades the performance of the AMG GT 63 SE, allowing the electrified model to produce up to 952 horsepower and 1,143 pound-feet of electronically limited torque. The electric unit contributes 204 hp to this, while the M177LS2 V8’s 4.0-liter engine produces 748 hp.

Of course, these numbers translate into exhilarating performance. Opus claimed to sprint to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds from a standstill – boy Faster than production model. The 128 mph mark can be reached in 8.55 seconds, a second faster than it was in the stock form.

The modified version is also fast. Opus tested the performance of a highway-tuned AMG GT 63 SE and was able to score at 199 mph, which you can watch through the video embedded at the top of this page.

The performance tuned AMG GT 63 SE Opus will be available for purchase in October 2022 after receiving TUV approval. The company also offers a special exhaust flap control system and an OBD lowering unit. In the winter, Opus said it will try to break the 1,000-hp barrier, though the tuner admits it will be tough compared to non-hybrid AMGs.

See also  Exclusive: This is Sonos' new soundbar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

iPhone outperforms Android to claim majority of US smartphone market

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in pre-launch unboxing video

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Not the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro is the fastest, the report says

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

14 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

California’s electric vehicle mandate can extend to more than a dozen states

18 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Fans of “House of the Dragon” noticed a very important inconsistency in the game “Game of Thrones”

24 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Why does NASA not rush to launch the Artemis moon rocket?

29 mins ago Izer