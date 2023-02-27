Oppo Find N2 Flip review: Cover screen fit for a cover girl

jump to:

Oppo Find N2 Flip design and screens

A skinny jeans pocket companion and a truly usable cover screen Being the first Oppo phone in the category of modern clamshell phones with bendable screens, the Find N2 Flip is meticulously crafted and has a very distinctive exterior design, making it instantly recognizable with its compact body, no thigh gap at the hinge, and an external display huge. It offers larger, more usable screens – both internals and cover panels – than the narrower Z Flip 4 without being difficult to use with one hand when raised. Premium design is the recipe for success of the phone line, and Oppo delivered it by mounting a huge 3.26-inch standard external clamshell display on top of that with portrait orientation, taking as much of the back half ergonomically as possible. This allowed Oppo to show more information there than on the smaller external panels on the Z Flip 4 or Moto Razr, its only counterpart. Just take one look at the external display’s widget system below, and it’ll immediately become clear that the display isn’t just there to take the time and preview notifications. Oppo has decked out the Find N2 with other design features that make it more comfortable and usable as a daily driver. First, it’s as wide as a regular bar phone, which means that when you open the 6.8-inch inner screen, there’s much more viewing space than what the Z Flip 4’s long and narrow display offers without going overboard. from Razer. To top it all off, Oppo has managed to make the Find N2 Flip even thinner A foldable phone when closed, which is a real feat considering the larger 4,300mAh battery. Many modern clamshell phone owners choose them because they fit in shallow jeans pockets and every little bit helps when it comes to thickness. Despite all of these nice additions, the Find N2 Flip is a bit taller than the Z Flip 4 as well, adding to its ergonomics prowess. Cover screen is really big and usable New flexion hinge 5 years of preparation, the new Flexion can open for a decade! Oppo has gradually begun to beat Samsung in its foldable phone presentation game by offering devices that have a barely visible crease in the middle where they bend, all thanks to the innovative Flexion hinge design that uses a combination of high-strength aviation steel in the main bearing position together with a polymer Reinforced with aircraft-grade carbon fiber to ensure a strong yet compact and light hinge. The new spindle assembly provides a smooth range of motion and the ability to lock in any of its phases.between 45 degrees and 110 degrees. “ The new generation of flexible hinge on the Find N2 Flip has not only allowed for a nearly invisible crease and no gap when the phone is closed, but it has also become much more compact allowing to fit a larger battery. It’s exactly the significantly reduced size that has allowed Oppo to take advantage of several years of research and development on a hinged design with the largest Find N2 Flip cover screen and battery on a foldable clamshell, not to mention the phone’s lightweight and compact design. The new flexible hinge is more compact and durable See also Reddit's iOS and Android app receives its biggest update in years The hinge has been tested by the German TUV certification body to withstand 100 openings and closings per day for 10 years and has performed remarkably well in terms of endurance even in extremely hot or cold temperatures. We found it really easy to open and close, even with one hand, while the Find N2 Flip’s miniature footprint when closed is a godsend for tight, shallow jeans pockets that no bar phone can match. Find the N2 Flip’s display quality The main 6.8-inch 2520 x 1080-pixel display comes with a grainy 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and wide-ranging color gamut-per-unit calibration from Oppo, but it’s also the brightest display on a foldable clamshell with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. . We found it sufficient for comfortable use in direct sunlight, and the 3.3-inch outdoor display is no less bright at 900 nits, while both panels use 500 nits brightness typical for everyday scenarios.

custom performance

Demanding selective processors has become an industry trend, and Oppo has designed its flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset to better fit the needs of the N2 Flip. For example, the power draw improvements allowed a longer video call session for an extra hour or two of social media browsing and 5 more hours of music playback than the off-the-shelf processor.

The chipset is quite powerful in its own right, being built using the same 4nm process as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it offers more cores with higher clock frequencies. The phone comes with 8 GB of random memory and 256 GB of storage. As can be seen from the benchmarks below, the Dimensity chipset’s graphics subsystem delivers performance that’s about as good as the best out there, at least in the Android phone realm.

camera

The best selfies in town

Oppo Find N2 Flip camera app interface

The next area where the Find N2 Flip shines brighter than Samsung’s clamshell is its camera hardware. Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, the N2 Flip is ready to deliver the best selfies while using the large external screen as a viewfinder. There’s also an 8MP wide-angle camera on the back and a 32MP selfie camera built into the main display for high-quality video chats.

Find the N2 Flip in camcorder mode

Featuring a clamshell design with new Flexion Hinge stops from 45 to 110 degrees, Find N2 Flip lets you take photos and record videos in any position. The phone can be used as a 90-degree bent camera, or the new Waist High mode that allows the phone to be partially bent and lowered while the preview moves instantly to the bottom half of the screen so you can see the full image. A dual screen preview mode allows your subject to see and comment on the frame, while the 90-degree opening of the phone allows for steady video chatting or intermittent sessions.

Oppo has also worked with Hasselblad to improve the camera system’s imaging algorithms, or certify RAW files using HNCS for mobile, to deliver more natural colours. As can be seen in the image comparison with the Z Flip 4 below, the Find N2 Flip manages to deliver better dynamic range, more stable colors, and sharper details than Samsung’s clamshell.

In a fighter of 4K video footage, however, the Find N2 Flip refocuses a bit more abruptly than the Z Flip 4 when panning, though it does the duties of continuous autofocus with a sense of relief when the videographer chooses what to put front and center in the frame. .

Battery life and charging speed

The largest battery in a clamshell with the fastest charging

Oppo made room for an additional 186mAh battery by moving the SIM tray and outlet position, plus it expanded the battery pack into the space freed up by the shrink joint. Added to these small savings, Oppo has managed to fit a massive 4,300mAh battery inside a slim and light clamshell that can get you through the day with normal use.

Oppo moved things around to fit the largest battery in a foldable clamshell

Despite all of these improvements, a powerful chipset and a high refresh rate display factor into the power draw in a demanding browser battery benchmark, the N2 Flip managed a slightly shorter screen than the Z Flip 4. That said, nearly 11 hours is A very long time commendable result for a folding shell.

Not only that, but the high-density battery pack offers Oppo’s unique chemistry and controllers that allow it to charge to 50% in 23 minutes using the 44W charger. It really showed in our battery charging test as it took Samsung an hour and a half to fully charge the battery, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip charged in just an hour or so.

Oppo Find N2 Flip review summary

Beautiful, beautiful, very good

Oppo’s line of modern clamshell phones has broken several category records – for the largest screen, battery or most ergonomic design – and we’re happy to report that these achievements don’t just look impressive on paper. We appreciated the huge, bright screens that Oppo managed to fit into no more space than direct competitors while beating them out in the closed, compact game.

To wit, the Find N2 Flip launches globally at a very high price, though it offers better visuals than the Z Flip 4, features faster charging, a much larger home screen with an ironed crease, and a cover screen fit for a cover girl.