To meet the nation’s clean energy goals, the United States must develop a strong manufacturing capacity to produce solar panels and components. It can do this by providing financial incentives to US manufacturers to help offset higher domestic production costs, which have been estimated at 30%-40% more than imports

Congress is already moving in this direction. For example, the House Rebuild the best invoice It will expand and expand the investment tax credit and the production tax credit to encourage solar panel production. The tax credits It should reduce overall production costs, increase manufacturing efficiency, build production capacity and provide continuous production assistance.

These are important because they indicate a long-term commitment to US solar growth and US manufacturing. They give solar investors the confidence they need to finance solar panel production facilities. In addition, the Commerce Department must move quickly to complete its investigation to give the solar industry certainty about import pricing until Congress approves a long-term solution.

Congress still has time to act, but it’s running out. Lawmakers must agree to pass the tax breaks before the session ends. The nation’s clean energy goals hang in the balance.