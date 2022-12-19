Opener: Shortstop, Smyly, Outfield

After a rather busy weekend on the MLB hot stove, here are three things we’ll be watching about baseball all day long.

1. Where the teams missed Dansby Swanson A turn?

Swanson Dealing with cubs Puts all four shortstop offseason stars on a new team. While each of the clubs losing a shortstop has an internal replacement, all four clubs will be overcome by an external addition. The Dodgers and Red Sox will be able to keep the current second base Gavin Lux And the Trevor’s story in their current location. The twins will not have to rely on her Kyle FarmerShe would probably be better suited to a part-time role, as a daily player while you wait Royce Lewis To come back from his second torn anterior cruciate ligament. The brave will be able to lighten up von Grissom at shortstop instead of being catapulted immediately into a day-to-day role at a playoff club. The picks are slim when it comes to the quality of the regulars in the free agent market, with Elvis Andrews And maybe Jose Iglesias The last remaining options. The trading market has more possibilities, although each comes with questions: Paul DeJonge And the Nick Ahmed They could get a salary exemption, but they are overpaid compared to expected production in 2023 (and Ahmed is recovering from shoulder surgery). Jorge Mateo And the Isiah Keener Valeva They are advocates of quality but both have been 20% below average at the board since 2021, as measured by the WRC+. Amed Rosario Perhaps the most complete player potentiallythough it’s possible the Guardians could keep him until he reaches free agency next season before they hand over the hotkeys to a group of youngsters in 2024. The four aforementioned teams will also face competition, with the Angels and White Sox among others. She is still able to find a midfield assist this off-season.

2. Will the Cubs/Smyly deal close today?

Yesterday reports surfaced of cubs and insolvencies Drew Smillie they were Close to a deal, but has not yet been reported, and the terms are still unknown. It is possible that this decision will come as soon as today. 33-year-old fellow Ross Stripling‘s (giants) And the Jose Quintana (mets) Both had two-year deals, but both veterans have been coming off stronger seasons than Smyly. On the other hand, the likes of Kyle Gibson And the Noah Syndergaard among the players to sign recently One year deals. Assuming Smyly does indeed return to Wrigley, that could take the Cubs out of the prep pitching market, as he would presumably join Marcus StrowmanAnd the Jameson TellonAnd the Kyle Hendricks And the Justin Steele in rotation.

3. What is the position of the foreign market?

It’s been a busy few days for the overseas market. Andrew Benintendi I signed a five-year agreement with the White Sox, Joey Gallo took over One year deal with twins and Michael Brantley He returned to the Astros on A.J One year agreement spontaneously. These papers Michael Conforto And the Joricson Provar It’s also arguable that the top free agents have left, with veterans such as David PeraltaAnd the AJ PollockAnd the Will Myers And the Andrew McCutcheon Also available. The Blue Jays, Rangers, and Marlins are among the teams looking to help this offseason, and each (along with the Cubs) has been linked to Conforto. Profar’s market is less clear, and one of his rumored suitors, the Astros, has re-signed Brantley. trade market, where Brian ReynoldsAnd the Max KeplerAnd the Dalton Farshaw They are among those discussed, still an alternative path.