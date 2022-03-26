ONE X RESULTS: Demetrious Johnson introduces Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special bases fight; Angela Lee and Adriano Moraes defend their belts

ONE Championship celebrated its 10th anniversary with martial arts extravaganza on Saturday in Singapore. In a card full of MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing competitions, Angela Lee The show ended with an uproar.

Lee defended her weight belt against champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event, and had to survive an early fear of a physical shot, but relied on her wrestling to dominate the rest of the bout. Lee took Fairtex back but couldn’t secure the finish in the opening round.

The second clip started and Lee shut off the triangle throttle, but somehow the Fairtex survived. Lee went to the back and tried the hurricane, but still couldn’t force Fairtex to surrender. With seconds left on the clock, Lee finally found the end, slamming the Fairtex with a bare rear throttle.

In the joint main event, Demetrius Johnson The striker faced Rodtang Jitmwangnun in a special rules battle of four three-minute rounds, with the first and third rounds according to Muay Thai rules, and the other rounds are contested in MMA rules.

Jitmuangnon had a solid three minutes in the muay thai portion, connected to his better hits. Johnson apparently lost the exchanges but got stuck there, knocking him out of the tour.

The MMA part started and “Mighty Mouse” flew patiently and waited for a filming opportunity. The hole came when Jitmuangnon threw a kick, and Johnson carried him onto his back and quickly worked for a naked rear choke. Jitmuangnon survived for a few seconds and refused to click, choking 47 seconds before the clock.

Adriano Moraesthe last man to defeat Johnson in MMA, successfully defended the flyweight title against him Yuya Wakamatsu. After two rounds of technical fights, where Moraes landed on a hard flying knee and Wakamatsu was connected to his good right hand – and referee Muhammed Suleiman insisted on a call to action – Mikinyo made Wakamatsu pay for his mistake in attempting a takedown in the third, closing the guillotine choke and forcing the opponent to click.

An upcoming battle between Japanese legends Shinya Aoki And the Yoshihiro Akiyama Delivered. Aoki, the victor in his past four matches, lunged for one leg and spent nearly five minutes on Akiyama’s back, working on chokes and bare punches, but couldn’t get his forearm under Akiyama’s chin.

The tide turned in the second clip after Aoki failed to secure takedowns again and was forced to stand up and trade the 46-year-old. Akiyama landed with his right hand that hit Aoki, and followed it with a sinister knee to his head while Aoki was seated, which is legal under the rules of ONE. “Sexyama” kept going down until referee saved Aoki.

Asked what’s next after a big stoppage win, his second straight win in a single match, Akiyama said he would “bring more excitement to the fights.”

Mighty Mouse wasn’t the only MMA fighter who competed on different bases in ONE X, such as Edward Fulayang, the former ONE lightweight champion, faced off against Muay Thai expert John Wayne Barr in a Barr retirement match. And just like Johnson, Fulayang emerged victorious on his journey to a different sport.

Fulayang threw dozens of spinning attacks in the opening round, mostly hook kicks, while Barr focused on working with leg kicks. The second round started and Fulayang Barr hurt with his right hand, Barr had no answer from the greater part after that. With one minute left in the third round, Barr fell to a flying knee which turned the fight into a brawl until the last bell rang. Fulayang survived the late fright to win by unanimous decision.

The opening pay-per-view featured a featherweight rematch for kickboxing ONE Superbon champions Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian, with Mawynn successfully defending his belt and avenging the loss by unanimous decision.

Click here for full ONE X results.