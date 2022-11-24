One thing the fans of each team are thankful for

Orioles: The fun is just beginning.

See, success is not a linear concept. Take a few steps forward and then a step or two back. You break through, then struggle to take the next jump. Young players don’t get ripped off exactly the way you want. It’s not all rainbows and sunlight from now on. But one thing is clearly true: This past year was proof that the worst is behind Orioles fans. This is a competitive team with a large number of young talents who are not going anywhere for a long time. You did it, Orioles. you deserve this.