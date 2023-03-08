One of the world’s most brutal serial killers got away with everything but following the right path

When 20-year-old Pedro Rodrigues Filho visited his father, who was serving a sentence in a Brazilian prison, he stabbed the man twenty-two times in the chest, tore out his heart, bit it, and then spat it out. “Bite” on the carcass. It was the father’s sin to kill the young mother in jealousy. That’s why he had to go to jail, that’s why his own child hanged him.

The murder fits perfectly into the life of the brutal young man Pedro Rodríguez Filho, the younger Pedro Rodríguez:

If he felt someone had violated some moral code, the boy was determined to kill.

He kills criminals if they disturb him by snoring or if he doesn’t like them. No wonder it made headlines spreadingHe also inspired the character of the main character in the hit series Dexter.

Rodríguez experienced violence before birth: his farmer father kicked his mother, who was seven months pregnant with him, and Rodríguez was later born on July 17, 1954, with a fractured skull. He had eight (according to other sources fourteen) siblings in a poor family who never went to school. At the age of nine, he worked with his father in a slaughterhouse, and at the age of thirteen he first felt the need to kill. Later, after an argument, he tried to push his two-year-old cousin into a sugar cane mill, but the boy escaped with a broken arm in the machinery.

He was fourteen, and according to other reports, he killed his first time at fifteen: he shot the deputy mayor after he fired his father, who worked as a school night watchman, after accusing him of stealing from the school kitchen. A month later, he also killed a school guard who he thought was the real thief, then fled to his parents in São Paulo.

In the big city, he hangs out with local dealers, gets involved in gang wars, then meets a drug lord’s widow and takes on the duties of a drug lord: killing rival gang members. The woman was later killed in a police raid, and Rodriguez started his own drug ring and started dating another woman. His new partner became pregnant by him, and one day Rodriguez went home to find the woman dead in the house with gunshot wounds.

The man swore revenge, tried to find out who the culprit was, and in this investigation he tortured and killed many more people. Finally, the conspirator in the murder, an old rival, is dumped by his ex-wife, so Rodriguez and his four men visit him for a wedding. Result: Seven dead and 16 injured. A few months later, he killed a relative because she was pregnant but he did not want to marry her.

Pedro Rodrigues Filho was still young at the time.

He was arrested in 1973 at the age of 18 after being dumped by his girlfriend’s father. He was sentenced to 126 years in prison, but due to Brazilian laws, it was already known that he would be released after thirty years, which according to the rules of the time, no one could serve more than that. Behind bars, he learned to read and write, breaking away from the gang world, but not from murder.

He continued to kill in prison, earning the nickname Pedrinho Matador, “Pedrócska the Killer”.

He took the life of one jailed for rape, killed another thinking he was an informer, killed another for torturing his fellow inmates and threw his body up an elevator shaft. Five attacked him, three of whom he sent to the other world “for self-defense” and the remaining two fled. According to reports at the time, the man “enjoyed killing criminals.”

Here, in prison, he also met his father. By this time, he had already attended his mother’s funeral, where he was released from prison and promised revenge. “My father killed my mother with 21 stab wounds. That’s why I scored him 22,” he declared.

Apart from such legends, little is known about his years in prison, the paper documents of the Brazilian institutions of the 70s, so to speak, were not perfect, so it was suggested that he did not kill his father either: basically his testimony to a psychiatrist, for example, the father This was done by relatives of his lover. It is confirmed that he has served at least nine prison terms, been in solitary confinement since the 90s, and was finally released in 2007, thirty years shy of the maximum. Knowing the prison conditions in Brazil, it is a minor miracle that he survived, but the Brazilian “30 years maximum” rule also helped him, as his sentence for 47 proven murders was increased to 400 years behind bars.

In the paper, he was responsible for the deaths of a total of 71 people, and he noted with astonishment that he had killed more than a hundred.

At the end of his prison term in 2003 he gave a short interview For Epoca Magazine. He said he didn’t care. “I only kill people who are not good.” When asked what goes through his mind while killing, he says nothing. “Nothing, because a useless person dies. No regrets, nothing. My philosophy is to die a traitor.

After his release in 2007, he was arrested again in 2011 for his actions in prison and remained under house arrest until 2018. The last conviction against him was for participating in an old prison riot, but it was handed down by the justice system in the same year, 2018, so Rodriguez was finally released.

When he was released, the 64-year-old, who had a tattoo on his arm that read “I kill for pleasure,” went to São Paulo, visited relatives in the town of Mogi das Cruzes, and tried to survive. A crime free life. However, there is no question to hide: Youtube channel was initiated Even two, the unknown Kwai video site had 250,000 subscribers. He has spoken about his past in interviews and podcasts, trying to dissuade young people from a life of crime and gangs.

“Sorry no joke. Many go into it because they see the branches, fame and money, the root, prison and death. He is like the devil. He gives with one hand and takes away with the other. A lot of young people come in and then when they want to leave, it’s too late.” He said Seven months after the liberation of Folha de S.Paulo.

How shy he is when he is recognized, so he sometimes runs or hides. If someone approaches you and says, “You know me from somewhere,” they’re telling you they’re mistaken for someone.

The 68-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified men when he was walking with his cousin and his daughter at his relative’s house in Mogi Das Cruz town around 10 am on Sunday. The According to the police report The attackers arrived in a black Volkswagen, wearing a Joker mask, and beheaded the victim, but at least cut his throat deeply.

A kilometer and a half away, the car was empty. The culprits are still missing and according to witnesses, the killers fled in a white car.

The most liked comment under the last video on Rodriguez’s YouTube channel:

“Have you noticed that if a boy is on the evil side, he cannot be killed, he is shot, but he does not die? Then if he turns to the good side, he dies quickly. I say this because there are many examples of this.”

