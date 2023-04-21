April 21, 2023

One of the biggest robberies in Canadian history has taken place at Toronto Airport

The Great Gold Heist.

Canadian police have launched an investigation after a large amount of gold was stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport by unidentified men. BBC.

According to the article, the airport is often used to transport gold mined in the province of Ontario, and such a ship is believed to have been intercepted.

About 20 million Canadian dollars were converted into gold and other valuables worth more than HUF 5 billion, officials said. According to the police, the affected container was taken from a cargo storage facility.

Stephen Duvestein The detective said in his press conference that the shipping container being searched was half a square meter and was hiding valuables other than gold. He did not say which airline was involved and where the cargo was going.

According to the airport statement, the robbers did not pass through the immediate area of ​​the airport but only accessed the public area of ​​the warehouse operated by a third party.

It was one of the largest robberies in Canadian history. Between 2011 and 2022, criminals stole 3,000 tons of maple syrup from a warehouse in Quebec, similar to the current case.

