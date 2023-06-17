On Travis D’Arnaud’s 2-homer explosion, the latest achievement of Ronald Acuna Jr., and Jesse Chavez

ATLANTA – Their offense has been particularly ruthless lately, led by leading man Ronald Acuna Jr., who has been nothing short of sensational through the first 70 games of the season.

But on Friday, even on a night when Acuña again did something historic—the first player to have at least 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases over the team’s first 70 games—it was Travis d’Arnaud, the 34-year-old who He plays. Time was reduced by the acquisition of Sean Murphy, who swung the biggest stick in the power-packed Atlanta lineup.

With teammates in the first and third innings of an 8-1 win over Colorado, D’Arno doubled the previous season’s homer total and in the process claimed the longest hit by a Valiant this season. That’s saying a lot given that the Braves not only have the most 450-foot homers in the majors this season, but also more than the two teams with the highest combined totals — the Rockies and Angels, six each.

The official estimate was 474 feet on his booming first drive in the first inning from the center field benches off Rockies right-hander Denelson Lamet, who also gave up 433 feet to Darno in the third and 443 feet. -A homer moved to Eddie Rosario in the fourth as the Braves built an 8-0 lead. They picked up their fourth straight win and 11th in 13 games, and moved to a season-high 18 games over . 500 at 44-26.

“Oh my God, both of them — these things have come such a long way,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Darno’s home runs. I smile. “I told him, ‘Maybe I’ve been playing you too much in the last few years.'” But no, that was absolutely amazing. Some really nice twists too. It’s not like he’s jumping off his boots. He’s got really good passes into the ball, he’s been playing really well. It’s really a testament to him, how he stays fit. When he gets his chance, he’s It’s very productive.”

The Braves average 1.69 home runs per game, and five of the Braves rank among the top 24 home runs in the National League, including Matt Olson (19), Aconia (15), Uzi Alpes (15), and Marcel Ozuna (13). ) and Murphy, who played 12 in 56 games.

“Yeah, it’s really amazing,” said D’Arnaud, who has four starters in 25 games. “I mean, from the first batter onwards, you have tremendous power. I still don’t know if I believe Statcast, because I could have sworn Ronnie hits him more than that. But yeah, from one to nine everyone has the power and it’s really dangerous.” . makes for a tough night’s sleep the night before (for a rookie pitcher).”

D’Arnaud was likely referring to Acuña’s 470-foot homer on May 10, though this wasn’t clear, given that Acuña has six homers at least 450 feet this season, twice as high as any other hitter in the league. the main.

So, Darno was asked, I’m not sure about the estimate of 474? To which he laughed and said, “I will claim him every day of my life. That’s what he said, that’s what he said.”

That’s what Dar Arnaud had to say about Acuña, who led off the first inning with a walk, then stole second base for his 30th steal to go with 15 batters, before hitting third on a groundout and scoring on a wild 10 lead.

“I’ve never seen it before,” said D’Arnaud of Acuña’s level of performance. “It’s really exciting to see him setting the table, and also eating at the table when there are runners as well. He’s the best player, I think, and to be on his team and see him do that every day is really special.”

Acuña’s 30 stolen bases is 50 percent higher than the next highest NL total – 20 by Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae. The Braves star said through a translator that he doesn’t know how many people he’ll end up hitting, but he plans to keep running every time he’s at first base.

Ronald Acuna Jr. scores under Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Denelson Lamite after a wild pitch during the first inning at Troist Park. (Dale Zanin/USA Today)

“I feel proud and happy,” said Acuña of turning 15 to 30 soon. “Obviously last year (coming back from) injury, I don’t think I was able to play at the ability that I know I’m capable of. Hopefully I can stay healthy and keep playing the way I’ve been playing, and keep showing and showing my talents.”

Of Acuña’s 15-30 accomplishment through 70 games, Snicker said: “That’s probably going to do the rest of his career. She’s probably going to be a leader for a while here, until he’s over everything, and then he starts wrapping himself up.”

The Braves won three straight games started by the rookies — Dylan Dodd in Wednesday’s second game of a doubleheader in Detroit, AJ Smith-Shoeffer in his second MLB start in Thursday’s series opener, and Jared Schuster, who limited the Rockies to five hits and one. Running with three walks and two strikeouts in ​5 1/3 innings pitched.

Hanging with such a lead in the first inning helps any pitcher relax, but especially an inexperienced pitcher. The Braves scored 62 home runs.

Jesse Chavez in Elle, presence can still be felt

The Braves haven’t felt the absence of a relieved Jesse Chavez so much in his first two games since the famous veteran went on the 15-day injured list. For one thing, they’ve bombed the Rockies twice in each of the first two games of a four-game series, and haven’t needed a high-powered appearance late in either game.

But also because his teammates put Chávez’s No. 60 jersey on a makeshift mannequin that had stood in their office behind the outfield fence the previous two nights, when it hadn’t been waved and twirled by the painkillers after some home runs, like it had been after the second Friday of his Arnaud teammates. .

The shirt-piece was a cheeky gesture on behalf of a 39-year-old who is well traveled and loved as anyone on the list – at the club and with his many fans.

Chavez, who is enjoying an age-defying 16-season in the major leagues — he has a 1.55 ERA in 31 games — landed on IL after being hit below the left knee by a single 99-mph hopper off Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera bat.

“Obviously, losing him is hard,” said reliever AJ Minter, one of his closest friends on the team. “I just hate it because he had one of the best years of his career. Even though it’s nothing serious, you want him to keep being out there, putting in the good performances.”

X-ray and imaging examinations were negative and Chávez was diagnosed with a bruise, avoiding an injury that might have been much worse if the ball had hit directly on the bone rather than hitting the top of the slender calf he had described himself. But since the Braves weren’t sure if he’d be ready in a few days and didn’t want to be short-handed, they placed him at IL and brought in Ben Hiller from Triple A.

Heller pitched two scoreless innings on Friday with one hit, one walk and a career-high five strikeouts in his first MLB appearance since September 2020, when he was with the Yankees. Heller, 31, came in a June 6 trade from Tampa Bay for combined money from International Bonuses.

Kirby Yates was the Braves’ only other reliever on Friday, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Braves expect Chavez to return once the 15-day minimum stay is over. Prior to the injury, there had been some discussion, both locally and around baseball, about Chavez getting an outside shot at an All-Star berth, which was unlikely as it would have happened a few months earlier, when he was vying for a spot as a non-rollee to spring training.

His stats are noteworthy, though non-close relievers are rarely named to All-Star teams. Chavez has the fifth-lowest ERA among all NL pitchers (relievers or rookies) who hit at least 20 innings, and only 8 pitchers in the league had a lower home run average prior to Friday than Chavez, who allowed one homer in 29 innings.

“And that’s why I hate it for him, because I don’t want it to affect any of that,” Minter said of the All-Star discussion.

Chávez, a quirky, sleek, lanky right-hander with a penchant for fedoras and colorful ensembles on the road, races for guile and expertise like nothing else. And he’s buoyant, making pitches move, changing speeds and hitting corners of the strike zone.

He has a four pitch repertoire but mostly throws cutters and sinkers with average speeds of 88.5 and 91 mph. Despite his mediocre agility, Chávez attacks hitters as if he has the best arm on the planet. He throws batters and challenges hitters.

Minter believes Chávez belongs on the All-Star team.

“No matter which way you look at it,” he said. “I mean, we all know (the) All-Star process, it’s kind of a popularity contest, and for us loyal fans it’s hard to make an All-Star team. If anyone deserves it, it’s Xavi. And there’s the popularity point of view too – Xavi is a fan favourite. So, whatever you look at, he deserves it.

“Like I said, he’s having the best year of his career. There’s no one else in the league who deserves to be our representation, let alone the entire league.”

(Travis d’Arnaud top photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)