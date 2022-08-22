On Priyanka Chopra’s precious pictures with her daughter Malti Marie, comments from Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Compliment: Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra Our morning insta feed is blessed with new photos of her with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The first image is a selfie clicked by the actress showing the mother and daughter duo relaxing by the pool. In the photo, they can be seen twinning in white clothes. In the next picture, Priyanka can be seen playing with her daughter. The 40-year-old actress posted the post as follows: “A love like no other,” followed by a heart symbol. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comments section. Kareena Kapoor She commented, “The computer and her baby… (Heart icons) a bigger hug.”

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra wrote, “I miss herrrrr,” Zia Mirza He wrote “Sahih”, followed by heart symbols, while others, including Anushka Sharma and Natasha Poonawala, dropped heart symbols.

Take a look here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year in January through surrogacy.

Few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie having fun with her grandmother Kiran Mathur (Priyanka’s aunt). Sharing the post, the actress said, “I love you Choti Nani.”

Very often, Priyanka Chopra shares her daughter’s photos on her Instagram account. Check out the jobs below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends. The actress shared several photos from the celebration and wrote a long note thanking her family, friends and husband Nick Jonas for making her birthday so memorable.

Take a look here:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on Matrix 4. After that, she will appear in Russo Brothers fort And the It’s coming every time for me.