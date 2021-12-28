Omigron kicked the door of the world with its basic power

Slovenian President Borut Bahor will support the introduction of a mandatory vaccine against the corona virus if experts recommend that MPs be asked to unanimously support the decision.

The lesson of the epidemic, he said, was that Slovenia needed a strong public health system. Therefore, the current system needs to be modified

Health reform should be a priority for the next government

He underlined.

As of Tuesday, 1,813 new corona virus infections had been reported in the country, and 11 patients had died as a result of the infection. The hospital maintains 586 patients, 201 of whom are in the intensive care unit. In a country of more than two million people, 1,248,409 people have been vaccinated so far, of whom 1,187,280 have already taken the second dose.

Nearly, just four million In Croatia In the last 24 hours 4139 new corona virus infections have been identified and fifty people have died from the virus-induced Govt-19 disease. The hospital maintains 1,851 patients, 238 of whom are on ventilators. To date, 2,253,137 people in the country have been vaccinated, of whom 2,124,416 have already received the second dose.

Croatian Health Minister Wiley Peros told reporters after a meeting of the government’s scientific advisory committee on Tuesday that the new version of the corona virus, known as Omigran, was a threat to all and that the government was preparing in large numbers. “We can’t expect Omigron to kick us out,” he said. He mentioned the possibilities for that

The fifth wave coincides with the fourth wave, which may be accompanied by a flu epidemic.

(MTI)