OM System OM-1 is the leading camera after Olympus

OM Digital Solutions, the new company formed after Olympus sells its camera business to a Japanese investment fundShe announced her first camera. The OM System OM-1 is an unparalleled flagship camera with Micro Four Thirds technology that serves as a successor to earlier high-end Olympus models. Like the O-MD E-M1 Mark III.

OM-1 will be a household name for Olympus shooters – 35mm SLR camera with the same name The OM line was launched in 1972. The new OM System OM-1 still bears the Olympus name on the body, although the company Says DPreview It is likely that this will be the last model where this is the case.

The OM-1 has a new 20MP stacked CMOS sensor and an upgraded processor that allows it to shoot still photos at 50fps with autofocus and auto exposure, or up to 120fps with focus and exposure in the first frame – at least when using the shutter Electron with some Pro Series lenses included. The OM-1 can also shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second for up to 90 minutes on a battery or two hours using external power.

The chassis has been redesigned but still looks very much in line with previous Olympus cameras. Its weather seal is IP53 rated. The viewfinder has been upgraded to a 5.76 million-dot OLED panel, and there’s a 1.62 million-dot 3-inch articulating touchscreen display that displays a reworked menu system.

At $2199 for the body alone and $2,799 for a set with an updated 12-40mm f/2.8 lens, the new OM-1 will likely be a tough sell for photographers who haven’t already invested in Olympus cameras. But it also seems like a huge upgrade for those who are — it’s a major overhaul that modernizes the Micro Four Thirds line and indicates that the new ownership is serious about continuing the Olympus legacy. It will be available early next month.