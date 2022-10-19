Olivia Wilde satisfies fan desires by sharing her recipe for salad dressing





Actress and director Olivia Wilde seems to have a good sense of humor.

After a story was published in the tabloids on Monday He mentioned a special salad dressing Made by Wilde, people were buzzing by searching online for the recipe.

Even salad chain Sweetgreen jokingly tried to claim the sauce, with Instagram post of Wilde . photo Holds the restaurant’s bag, with the caption “The Salad Dressing Origin Story”.

Late Tuesday, Wilde appears to have had some fun posting a photo on her Instagram Stories that looked like a page in Nora Ephron’s 1983 autobiographical novel, “Heartburn.”

“Mix 2 tablespoons of gray bupon mustard with 2 tablespoons of good red wine vinegar,” says Wilde’s passage. “Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly adding 6 tablespoons of olive oil, until the vinegar is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette, ideal for salad vegetables like arugula, arugula, and indian.”

Wilde has not commented on her post.

Whatever the ingredients, Wilde is added to the Rank by the stars whose recipes We crave.