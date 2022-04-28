Olivia Wilde presents custody papers by her former financier Jason Sudeikis while on stage in Las Vegas | Ents & Arts News

April 28, 2022

Muhammad
Olivia Wilde obtained legal papers on behalf of her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while on stage in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old director was promoting her new movie at CinemaCon when she got a brown envelope.

A person from the podium at Caesar’s Palace approached the seats and slid an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential” across the front of the podium, according to US media reports.

She then opened it, according to Deadline, to find custody documents relating to her two children with Sudeikis, comedian and star Ted Lasso.

A source for Sudeikis, 46, told Variety: “Papers have been prepared to establish jurisdiction over the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.

picture:
The envelope is marked “Personal and Confidential”. Pic: AP


“Mr. Sudeikis has no prior knowledge of when or where the envelope would have been delivered as this would only be to the process service company involved, and he would not condone an improper presentation.”

the husband They split in late 2020 After nearly ten years together they are parents to Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

After the incident, CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser said: “Never in the history of the conference have we encountered an incident in which an unauthorized delegate approached.

November 13, 2020: Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after nearly ten years together. - File Photo By: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/2/19 Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde at the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 2, 2019 in New York City. (New York City)
picture:
Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been together for nearly a decade. Pic: AP

“In light of this incident, we are reassessing our security procedures to ensure the safety of all attendees,”

Wilde said she was “happier” than ever last year after starting a relationship with Styles, 28, the former One Direction singer who made Coachella headlines this month.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s great to feel that,” she said in an interview with American Vogue in December.

Her latest movie, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Styles and Florence Pugh, is due out in September.

Sudeikis recently won several awards for Ted Lasso, playing a football coach in southwest London.

