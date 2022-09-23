Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh had a ‘screaming match’ on set: report

Honey, you may need to worry now.

Florence Poe and Olivia Wilde reportedly got into a ‘screaming match’ The besieged group About “Don’t worry baby”.

An unnamed insider is said to have spent a “big time” on the set of the psychological thriller vulture claimed That “explosion argument” occurred between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, about three-quarters of the way into production.

In the lead up to the alleged fight, Pew was reported to have been frustrated by Wilde’s “frequent and unexplained absences” – which may have had something to do with the then-new Wilde. Relationship with Harry Styleswho also stars in the movie.

“Olivia and Harry are going to disappear,” the site insider claimed.

The tension eventually came to a head when a “scream match” between Wilde and Boog occurred, according to the report.

Representatives for Wilde and Pugh did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

However, this is not the first time allegations of drama have appeared on the set of “Don’t Worry Baby”.

Sixth page news broke in July that Bog was unhappy On the relationship of Wilde and Patterns.

A source at the time told us, “I can tell you about the fact that Flo saw Olivia and Harry everywhere on set wasn’t good because Olivia was still with Jason when she first called Harry,” referring to Wilde’s ex-star Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis.

The enmity was inflamed when Wilde claimed that she Shia LaBeoufs fired as lead for the film and replaced by Styles, 28, to make sure Pu felt “safe” and “supported”, The scandal-plagued “Transformers” actor36, has issued a series of emails via Variety In August he claimed that he was who is gone.

LaBeouf also sent a video he received from Wilde, where she I begged him to stay In the film Leyhin Bo appeared, saying, “I think this might be a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

Soon, Booj Skip a press conference To promote the film during the Venice Film Festival.

Wilde claimed at the conference that the “Midsomer” star was absent because she was in “production” in “Dunes: Part Two” but noted that Pugh had been confirmed. Join the cast on the red carpet later that night.

However, Pugh also skipped At the premiere of “Don’t Worry, Baby” in New York City on September 19.

“From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why,” source Rolling Stone advance this month. “It is very clear [Florence is] Choosing not to be a part of public relations. It’s clearly not helpful for Olivia not to be a part of PR. It should be Florence’s decision.”



However, the cinematographer who worked on Don’t Worry Darling, which was released in cinemas on Friday, recently tried Expose any runner’s claims.

“When I hear there are rumors of acrimony on the set – I reject it. Matthew Lipatick insisted it wasn’t clear at all The Hollywood Reporter Podcast “Behind the Screen”.

“From my point of view, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set. I can’t speak to post-production at all.”