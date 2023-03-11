Olivia Wilde and Florence Bowie are attending the same Oscars pre-party, just not together

Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh They seem to be over their rumored fling a year later — “because they went to the same party that weekend…but they weren’t together, per se.”

The two actresses were among the many celebrities who attended the CAA pre-Oscars party Friday night in LA… and although it’s interesting to see them in the same place – this is after they reportedly had a fight while filming Don’t Worry Baby – It is possible that things are still frozen.

Academy Award Nominee Florence Pugh at the Venice Film Festival for “Don’t Worry, Baby”pic.twitter.com/FIO67uDIvK Film updates (FilmUpdates) September 5, 2022

The truth is, there was no picture of them posing together or even lounging around the same group of people at any point during the shindig party — which was star-studded and packed. That’s kind of ironic with what they were doing in Venice last year… ie keeping their distance.

Olivia Wilde fires rumored feud with Florence Pugh



It can mean nothing, of course. However, in the same vein, it could also mean that they’re still not cool with each other… and choose not to fraternize, just yet.

Not to launch Team Flo/Team Wilde camps again, but it was pretty clear there was friction at the time.





Anyway…they seem to be able to play just fine in the same building, and that’s all you can really ask for, we suppose. BTW, they were far from the only famous faces on the scene.

Other stars in attendance… Pedro PascalAnd Zoe KravitzAnd Cate BlanchettAnd Allison JanneyAnd Andrew GarfieldAnd Halle BaileyAnd Rita OraAnd Taika WaititiAnd Miles TellerAnd Chloe Grace MoretzAnd Kiki LynnAnd Elton John and husband David FurnishAnd Sandra Bullock And Brian Tyree Henry.

all the others… Demi MooreAnd Antonio BanderasAnd Morgan FreemanAnd Maria SharapovaAnd Amy AdamsAnd Vin DieselAnd Hailee SteinfeldAnd James CordenAnd Richard MaddenAnd Trevor NoahAnd Lily JamesAnd Paul MescalAnd Jon HammAnd Zooey DeschanelAnd BJ NovakAnd Danny DeVitoAnd Simon AshleyAnd HaimAnd Ana de ArmasAnd DeWanda WiseAnd Eiza GonzalezAnd Ariana DeBose and many more.